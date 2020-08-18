Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

That was evident on the following snap when Damien Harris tried to fight his way into the end zone off the left side, only to be swallowed up by a combination of Darius Kilgo, Brandon Copeland and Nick Thurman. The final play had no chance as it appeared as if the defense had enough of the celebrating and put an end to it.

One element of the offense that has been difficult to ignore is fullback, where Johnson has been a mainstay each day. After James Develin retired and free agent addition Dan Vitale opted out, Johnson was the last man standing at the position.

But if he remains on the roster it won't be by default. Johnson has impressed with his athleticism and power. He helped open the holes on Burkhead's TD runs and has shown to be a capable receiver in drills as well. He's been a fixture on the kick return unit as one of the deep blockers in front of the returners as well. Johnson also has shown a strong work ethic, often remaining on the field working by himself on a blocking sled practicing his punch.

He was one of a half dozen Patriots to speak after practice via video conference and talked about how playing professionally in his native Germany helped his evolution.

"I would say, it just gave me a taste of the real world," said Johnson, who was limited to four games last season after a shoulder injury landed him on IR. "You know, when you're in college, everything is handled for you. You got all these tutors and everybody babying you and making sure that you're feeling OK. And it just gave me a taste of the real world, being by myself, living alone and then being able to come back and play football. It was just a great opportunity. I think more than anything it gave me a taste of humbleness being back home."

Beyond the offense's spirited response, here are some observations from Tuesday's practice.

*In fairness most of the work thus far hasn't been at the highest intensity level and Bill Belichick's focus appeared to be more on instruction as camp opened. But more often than not the defense has dictated most of the action, and that was the case over the first half of Tuesday's practice. The running game was completely shut down during 11-on-11 work in the middle of the field as Harris, Burkhead and J.J. Taylor found little running room. Chase Winovich did a nice job setting the edge on one rep while Kyle Dugger aggressively filled a gap on another.