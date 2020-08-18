Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

The Patriots offense is entering new territory this preseason as they search for their next starting quarterback and the development of their second-year weapons will play a big part in that important equation, despite complications from the unique circumstances of the 2020 season.

"It's definitely been a different start to training camp," admitted Damien Harris, who spent his rookie season largely in a reserve role but has been taking significant reps in the early days of camp as he looks to establish himself. Along with Harris, second-year receivers N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are all looking to stack success to take the offense to new heights.

"I learned that in the NFL you just have to prove yourself day in and day out," said Harry on his rookie season. "This is a league where nothing is given to you and you earn everything day by day. That's my approach coming into the season and that's my approach stepping onto the field every day."

For Meyers, he found the mental side of the game to be the biggest challenge as a rookie.

"Growing up as a kid you hear the game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical," said Meyers. "Actually getting here and seeing how people train their minds and the time they spend mentally to get ready to play the game every day it just shows you what you need to do on the mental side to be ready."

That's especially true in New England, with a playbook that was described as "calculus" by Julian Edelman to new quarterback Cam Newton. That playbook can be challenging for even experienced veterans, not to mention last year's rookies.