Training camp observations: Sat., July 27

…The Patriots have started doing a new ball protection/forced fumble drill, similar to the old one, only with three defenders trying to knock the ball out of the offensive player's hands, rather than just one. QB Tim Tebow was the only signal caller who participated in the drill. Tebow also ran the blocking pad gauntlet while carrying the football, along with several other offensive skill position players. Perhaps this is an indication that he'll be asked to play at other positions at some point in training camp. Or it could just be that the coaching staff is cognizant of Tebow's penchant for tuck the football and running with it and they want to make sure he stays sharp in protecting the football.

…The team has added a new wrinkle in their equipment for quarterbacks. The passers began wearing helmets outfitted with small cameras on the side to record the action as the QB is in the pocket. This will give the coaching staff and the players a new, unique way to study the way a play unfolds and correct any mistakes the quarterbacks make.

…RB LeGarrette Blount had a much better day catching the ball out of the backfield than he did on Friday.

…Toward the tail end of practice, left guard Dan Connolly went to the back of the end zone to run conditioning sprints with McDonald. It's unclear why, but perhaps he sustained some sort of injury during practice that precluded him from taking part in the team work period.

…LB Brandon Spikes appeared to get shaken up at the end of practice during the final team work rep. He seemed to hit the ground rather hard and was slow to get up. Several teammates came over to check on him, but he waved them off. No trainers attended to him, either, but with his injury history, it's something to note and keep and eye on when the team gets back on the field tomorrow.