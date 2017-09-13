Transaction: Patriots Sign CB Ryan Lewis to the Practice Squad

Lewis, 23, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh on May 2, 2017. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was released by Arizona on Sept. 2, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3 and then released from the practice squad on Sept. 12. He played in 51 games over his college career at Pitt and started all 12 games as a senior in 2016, finishing with 79 total tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.