Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 06 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots Quarterback Bailey Zappe's locker room interview on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Oct 05, 2022 at 11:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

QUARTERBACK BAILEY ZAPPE

Locker Room Interview
Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Q: Bailey, how are you approaching this week?

BZ: The same way I have for the past four weeks. Just taking it day-by-day, continuing to get better every day. Kind of have the mindset of one percent better every day. Kind of taking it that way and just going to practice every day with the mindset of taking every rep like a game rep. Just getting better every day.

Q: Now that you've had a chance to see the film, what kind of things did you learn from that?

BZ: Yeah, there's some things that I'm going to fix, that I need to continue to work on, fundamental-wise. That's why we have practice. I'm going to continue to do that throughout this week of fundamentals and stuff like that.

Q: Is this week a little different for you? Where you can maybe get a little bit more reps with the ones, if you're going to be starting, and get a little bit more preparation for going into this week?

BZ: I think it's the same for every week. I mean, I'll continue to take advantage of every rep that I get, no matter how many it is. I'm going to continue to get better every rep and get better every practice. Just really take it day-by-day.

Q: Bailey, how much will it help to be standing out there next time and have it feel familiar, that you'll have done a lot of the things you'll be asked to do?

BZ: Yeah, I'm sure there will be a little bit more comfortability with it. But, like I said, I'm going to lean on my teammates a lot. They helped me a lot at the Packers, and I'm going to lean on them even more this upcoming game, or whenever it is. I'm really excited for just going to practice every day and getting better.

Q: Bailey, you come into the locker room and you look over to your locker and you see this big crowd standing around. What's your first reaction?

BZ: I just smile. I like talking to y'all.

Q: Just like Western Kentucky?

BZ: Yeah, a little bit.

Q: Bailey, how much did you revert back to maybe training camp or building the relationships even back to the offseason, hopefully, when you got the chance to go in Sunday, maybe use those previous relationships and what you worked on in practice?

BZ: We spend mostly every day, all day together, so there are a lot of relationships. We're a big family. Like I said, we spend every day together. I've been able to build quite good relationships with everybody in here for the last six months, however long I've been here. We're a big family, so it was nice to be out there with those guys.

Q: How have your conversations been like with Mac [Jones]?

BZ: They've been good. He's been very helpful. Same for me, I've been trying to do everything I can to help him out when everything's going on. We're just trying to be the best for the team.

Q: Bailey, in college, you didn't deal with much under center stuff, but we saw you do a lot under the center in the game on Sunday. How comfortable do you feel playing under center, in play-action offense, stuff like that?

BZ: Felt a lot more comfortable than I was about a year ago. That goes a lot with working with my teammates, working with the coaches. Continuing to work with the comfortability with it. Just continue getting reps before and after practice.

Q: Bailey, what's something that you learned in the process of playing last Sunday, about being in an NFL game, that you couldn't have known until you were in there, that you can then carry into this weekend?

BZ: There's a lot of things. I'm not going to get into the specifics, but there was some things that I've learned. Just from my fundamentals, being able to calm myself down and just continue to focus on my job and what my job is at hand.

Q: How important is your relationship with David Andrews and the communication, the Lions are a blitz team, sort of that process you'll go through with him?

BZ: Of course, your relationships in football, I mean, it's a team sport. Your relationships are always important with everybody. But, quarterback – center, it's been forever known that that relationship is really important. To be able to talk to him, pick his brain. He's been in the league a lot longer than I have for sure. Kind of pick his brain, kind of see it the way he's seeing it. Just pick his brain, pick Mac's [Jones] brain, Garrett Gilbert, everybody's brain. Just kind of learn.

Q: You mentioned the nerves. If you are the starter this week, nerves will probably be a little calmer this week, considering it's your second time and it's at home. Will that help going into this game?

BZ: If that's what happens, that happens. That's Coach Belichick. That's a question for him. I'm not going to get into those details.

Q: What was your phone like after the game the other day? Did it blow up with texts?

BZ: I have all my notifications turned off, so I really didn't pay attention to it.

Q: Just read them afterwards?

BZ: No. Text messages to family, that's about it

Q: What was that like for you?

BZ: It was nice. Everybody was very supportive. Very appreciative with congratulating me with everything. That's really about it.

Q: How appreciative are you of what they did for you?

BZ: I'm very appreciative. My parents have made a lot of sacrifices for me to get here and for that to happen is a dream come true for all of us.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/3

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 3, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, September 30, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Brian Hoyer Press Conference 9/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer's press conference on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/25

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 9/25

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/5

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/5

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise on Detroit offensive line 10/5: "There is a lot of size and strength"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/5: "I want that winning feeling on Sunday"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his locker room interview on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

David Andrews on Detroit 10/5: "They are a team that likes to blitz a lot"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media from Gillette Stadium Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots will wear their new red throwback jerseys for the first time at Gillette Stadium during the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising