Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/5

Q: Bailey, how are you approaching this week?

BZ: The same way I have for the past four weeks. Just taking it day-by-day, continuing to get better every day. Kind of have the mindset of one percent better every day. Kind of taking it that way and just going to practice every day with the mindset of taking every rep like a game rep. Just getting better every day.

Q: Now that you've had a chance to see the film, what kind of things did you learn from that?

BZ: Yeah, there's some things that I'm going to fix, that I need to continue to work on, fundamental-wise. That's why we have practice. I'm going to continue to do that throughout this week of fundamentals and stuff like that.

Q: Is this week a little different for you? Where you can maybe get a little bit more reps with the ones, if you're going to be starting, and get a little bit more preparation for going into this week?

BZ: I think it's the same for every week. I mean, I'll continue to take advantage of every rep that I get, no matter how many it is. I'm going to continue to get better every rep and get better every practice. Just really take it day-by-day.

Q: Bailey, how much will it help to be standing out there next time and have it feel familiar, that you'll have done a lot of the things you'll be asked to do?

BZ: Yeah, I'm sure there will be a little bit more comfortability with it. But, like I said, I'm going to lean on my teammates a lot. They helped me a lot at the Packers, and I'm going to lean on them even more this upcoming game, or whenever it is. I'm really excited for just going to practice every day and getting better.

Q: Bailey, you come into the locker room and you look over to your locker and you see this big crowd standing around. What's your first reaction?

BZ: I just smile. I like talking to y'all.

Q: Just like Western Kentucky?

BZ: Yeah, a little bit.

Q: Bailey, how much did you revert back to maybe training camp or building the relationships even back to the offseason, hopefully, when you got the chance to go in Sunday, maybe use those previous relationships and what you worked on in practice?

BZ: We spend mostly every day, all day together, so there are a lot of relationships. We're a big family. Like I said, we spend every day together. I've been able to build quite good relationships with everybody in here for the last six months, however long I've been here. We're a big family, so it was nice to be out there with those guys.

Q: How have your conversations been like with Mac [Jones]?

BZ: They've been good. He's been very helpful. Same for me, I've been trying to do everything I can to help him out when everything's going on. We're just trying to be the best for the team.

Q: Bailey, in college, you didn't deal with much under center stuff, but we saw you do a lot under the center in the game on Sunday. How comfortable do you feel playing under center, in play-action offense, stuff like that?

BZ: Felt a lot more comfortable than I was about a year ago. That goes a lot with working with my teammates, working with the coaches. Continuing to work with the comfortability with it. Just continue getting reps before and after practice.

Q: Bailey, what's something that you learned in the process of playing last Sunday, about being in an NFL game, that you couldn't have known until you were in there, that you can then carry into this weekend?

BZ: There's a lot of things. I'm not going to get into the specifics, but there was some things that I've learned. Just from my fundamentals, being able to calm myself down and just continue to focus on my job and what my job is at hand.

Q: How important is your relationship with David Andrews and the communication, the Lions are a blitz team, sort of that process you'll go through with him?

BZ: Of course, your relationships in football, I mean, it's a team sport. Your relationships are always important with everybody. But, quarterback – center, it's been forever known that that relationship is really important. To be able to talk to him, pick his brain. He's been in the league a lot longer than I have for sure. Kind of pick his brain, kind of see it the way he's seeing it. Just pick his brain, pick Mac's [Jones] brain, Garrett Gilbert, everybody's brain. Just kind of learn.

Q: You mentioned the nerves. If you are the starter this week, nerves will probably be a little calmer this week, considering it's your second time and it's at home. Will that help going into this game?

BZ: If that's what happens, that happens. That's Coach Belichick. That's a question for him. I'm not going to get into those details.

Q: What was your phone like after the game the other day? Did it blow up with texts?

BZ: I have all my notifications turned off, so I really didn't pay attention to it.

Q: Just read them afterwards?

BZ: No. Text messages to family, that's about it

Q: What was that like for you?

BZ: It was nice. Everybody was very supportive. Very appreciative with congratulating me with everything. That's really about it.

Q: How appreciative are you of what they did for you?