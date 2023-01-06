Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Jan 08 - 10:40 AM

Bill Belichick 1/5: "This is one of these humbling moments for all of us"

Belestrator: Defending against Bills QB Josh Allen

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Jan 06, 2023 at 02:10 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Press Conference
Friday, January 6, 2023

BB: Alright, good morning.

Q: Good morning.

BB: How are things this morning?

Q: Good. What about for you?

BB: Good.

Q: How do you prepare the guys just for the range of emotions that they're going to expect to come this Sunday when they head to Buffalo with all that's going on?

BB: Everybody will have to individually process it like we've been doing. But expect it to be an emotional scene. In the end we're going there to play our best football game. So, I think everybody understands there's the balance and there's multiple things going on here.

Q: Can you relate this to anything? Like I know you guys came back after 9/11 and different things. Can you relate this kind of situation that you're going to be going to anything that you dealt with in your career?

BB: Yeah, I've had quite a few experiences. Everyone's different so control what we can control.

Q: How productive have the last two days of practice been? Have they felt like a good Wednesday, Thursday, like normal?

BB: Yeah. Every week's its own week. This week's certainly been a little bit different but everybody's getting ready to go. They are. We are. So, today's Friday. Start pulling things together here. Leave tomorrow and be ready to go on Sunday.

Q: Do you think some of the good news that's come out about Damar Hamlin is maybe helping players or the entire team just move forward a little bit?

BB: I think everybody's rooting for that, sure.

Q: Sean McDermott just shared several positive updates. Overnight they had the breathing tube removed. Is that, updates on Damar considering the emotional impact it has, anything you share with the team or players just to kind of find out as they go?

BB: We talked about it a little bit this morning.

Q: Has the league been in contact with you about any sort of pre-game ceremony to honor Damar or potentially any of the medical staff up in Buffalo?

BB: No, that really probably wouldn't come to me anyway. Not until later it doesn't. Whatever the pre-game schedule is, it is. I'm not sure.

Q: I guess just to follow up with that. If there is something like that as we expect there might be, and the fans in Buffalo don't need any reason to get excited about this football game in general, how might that be for your guys to keep their composure in light of the game?

BB: Yeah, I mean I don't even know what we're talking about. So, I can't even answer that.

Q: Do you anticipate Jake Bailey punting for the team this season?

BB: No, he's ineligible.

Q: Do you anticipate he might become eligible?

BB: His time period expired.

Q: It expired. Ok, I didn't know. Thank you.

BB: Yeah, nope.

Q: I know these are game-to-game decisions game play decisions, but I believe over the past five weeks you guys have played more snaps in zone coverage than any team in the league. Just at least over that period, what have you seen at least from the growth or development in that area from your defense?

BB: Yeah, I'm not really sure about those numbers. That would surprise me. Some teams don't play any man at all really. So, in a way they call it match zones, zones, or man. Honestly, I don't know what those stats are. So, we'll do what the best we can to defend Buffalo which they're a very talented offensive team. Great players, we'll do the best we can to defend them like we always do. So, whatever that is, it depends situationally what it is and who they have on the field and everything else. They're different personnel groups. So, I don't know. It's hard to tell.

Q: You've talked about Matthew Slater a lot. How grateful are you to have a player like him even during a week like this? How much have you just leaned on him during tough situations over the past decade or whatever?

BB: Yeah, a lot. Matt's a great person, great player, great teammate. It's about as close to perfect as you could get. So, he's been a great asset to me personally. Been a great asset to our team and organization on multiple levels. It's something I see every day. So, I don't think there's any day that he doesn't motivate, lead, provide an example for every one of us. Players, coaches, everybody's around him. So, yeah, it's been great this week. It's great every week. It's great every day. It's great in the OTA's. It's great in training camp. He and Devin [McCourty] have really over the last couple of years really stepped up. Even going back to the '20 season with Covid and all that. They've been monumental in their leadership, teamwork, support, you name it. Very lucky to have coached those two players. Throw Devin in there. I know the question was about Slater, but I'd throw Devin in there, too.

Q: Have you noticed the change just in the players yesterday afternoon? I think when guys started coming to the good news that came out it seems like it helped them refocus on the game, that you know Damar's going to be ok, that he's getting better. Did you notice a change, and do you expect that to go out to practice today, the guys have that lifted off their shoulder a little bit?

BB: Yeah, everybody has their own internal feelings and emotions on this. I can't speak for each individual player how they feel or anything like that. But both days we've had, the question Mike [Reiss] asked earlier. It's not normal but it's the Wednesday and Thursday practice. That's what it's been. I wouldn't say they're abnormal. I mean the circumstances are abnormal, but I'd say if you just look out on the field and didn't know whether it was January, whatever it is 5th, 6th, or October whatever. I don't know if you would see a lot of difference on what you would see on the field. I don't know if that answers the question or not.

Q: This hasn't been the easiest season for Jakobi [Meyers] from an injury perspective. But what can you say about the consistency that he's been able to bring despite dealing with some bumps and bruises along the way?

BB: Yeah, well he's a tough kid, mentally, physically. He's shown a lot of leadership and competitiveness like he always does. So, yeah, I'm glad we have him. Glad he's out there. I know he's had to fight through some things, so have a lot of other guys. But he's done a good job of that.

Q: Follow up on Matthew Slater, just from a performance standpoint, how high of a level is he playing at in your view?

BB: Good.

Q: A couple tackles in, drawing holding penalties. Does it look, I don't want to say it looks the same but similar?

BB: He gets double teamed on virtually every coverage play, with very few exceptions. Sometimes those are schemed to where we try to put him in a spot to where he doesn't get double teamed. But I think every week he's had the bullet on his back for years and years and years. Whether it's as a gunner on the vice or double team blocks on kickoff coverage. He's the guy that everybody pays a lot of attention to. To the benefit of other players, they get less attention. But I think when you see players at that level – different but literally he gets it on every play. Just like [Lawrence] Taylor got it on every play for the Giants. When you get that kind of attention and you're still able to be productive, that tends to put those players on a very elite level. Ok, alright. Thank you.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/1

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players discuss their game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 1/1

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, December 30, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, December 26, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

news

Cincinnati Bengals Postgame Quotes 12/24

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/6

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Matthew Slater 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the show examines the real-life issues presented to the Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their important Week 18 matchup, and Captain Matthew Slater shares his wisdom on the situation. In addition, Bill Belichick spotlights Josh Allen's unique abilities on the Belestrator, and meet Marcus Bowden, Patriots fan and tailgater in any kind of weather.

Deatrich Wise 1/6: "We've prepared for this moment"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Hunter Henry 1/6: "We'll be ready to go"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday's atmosphere: "It's going to be emotional"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, January 6, 2023.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and they talk about the emotional week after Damar Hamlin's injury. Slater speaks about being appreciative and supportive in these trying times.

AFC Playoff Picture: Week 18

We check in with Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 18.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising