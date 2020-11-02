Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 02 | 03:30 PM - 11:59 PM

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Bill Belichick on WEEI: 'Ball security has got to be better'

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/26: 'I have to get better'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Nov 02, 2020 at 04:28 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Q: We've seen Chase Winovich's snaps decrease over the last few weeks. What has been the cause of that?

BB: Yeah, just been situational. He'll play. He's a good player. He'll play.

Q: Did anything change between the beginning of the season and now?

BB: Just some weekly decisions based on game plans and so forth.

Q: On the onside kick, was there something that you saw in the Bills' technique that contributed to your decision to go for the onside kick?

BB: Yes.

Q: On the first defensive play of the second half, was there an equipment-related issue with Ja'Whaun Bentley that led you to have to get a different defensive player on the field?

BB: Yeah, he didn't come out for the start of the second half and we just weren't aware that he wasn't out there. Then he was out there, but it was not until the next play.

Q: Could you share the reason that was the case? Was it more of a communication issue?

BB: Yeah, he was in the locker room dealing with something in the locker room and came out as quickly as he could. We just weren't aware of it – I mean, we all thought he was there and then he wasn't there. Josh [Uche] actually was the first one to recognize it pretty alertly and got on the field. It wasn't an injury problem per say, but he just wasn't there.

Q: Now that you've watched the film, what did you see from Josh Uche's debut?

BB: You know, he played a handful of plays. There were some positive things and, as you would expect, there were some things that he can improve on. But, it was good to have him out there. He'll keep working hard, he's a hardworking kid, gives us great effort every day, so we'll keep working and see where it goes from here.

Q: Do you see that readiness to jump on the field to start the second half as a heads-up play on his part?

BB: Yeah, that play was. Yeah.

Q: With the way the Bills were running it yesterday, why was it the best thing for your defense to have as many defensive backs as you had on the field?

BB: Yeah, well, they were in 10 and 11 personnel a good portion of the game, too, so our personnel reflected theirs. We've just got to coach and play better. I don't think that was – I'm OK with that part of it. We just have to play better, coach better.

Q: What are your impressions of what you've gotten out of Ja'Whaun Bentley this season?

BB: Ja'Whaun's gotten a lot of playing time. He's gotten a lot of snaps in multiple personnel groups. He's had a good leadership role for us in terms of calling the defense and making adjustments and those kind of things. Yeah, he's a young player who needs more playing experience, he's getting a lot of it and he's getting better.

Q: What could you do differently to cut down on some of the missed tackles that you guys have had over the last couple weeks?

BB: Better fundamentals.

Q: What exactly goes into that?

BB: All the tackling fundamentals that are involved. It's a long list – leverage, tackling, technique, finish.

Q: What are your thoughts on where the team is at now compared to where your expectations may have been? Obviously, each year, this team expects to win a Super Bowl championship, but did you feel that was possible this season given the depth issues at some of your key positions?

BB: Yeah, my expectations now are to put everything we have into this week and be ready to go against the Jets.

Q: What have you seen from Damien Harris so far, and what do you like about him as a rusher?

BB: Yeah, Damien's done a good job for us. He runs hard, he's got good balance, he's got good speed, catches the ball well, smart kid. So, he's done a good job.

Q: Thinking about when Lawrence Guy was out in the second half and it stressed your depth at defensive tackle, I'm curious about Beau Allen. How has he progressed since he has returned to practice and do you anticipate him being able to help you?

BB: No, Beau won't play this year.

Q: Is there any detail you could provide as to why?

BB: He just won't be ready.

Q: Do you feel like defensive tackle is an area where you need more depth or more size in the middle?

BB: Well, I mean, we need to do a lot of things better defensively, offensively and in the kicking game. So, we'll continue to work on all those areas and try to improve them. So, yeah, we can get better at everything – coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams, all areas.

Q: Jakobi Meyers wasn't playing much earlier in the season. Was that more related to the injury that he had in the summer or the depth in front of him?

BB: Yeah, well, we started the year basically with the three receivers being [N'Keal] Harry, [Julian] Edelman and [Damiere] Byrd, and then other guys had other roles. But, that's changed, so there have been opportunities for other players to play at that position and we play the players that we feel like have a chance to help us the most in the game.

Q: Talking about Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris as players who have stepped up in recent weeks in the absence of previous starters, do you expect them to retain the same sort of role or have an increased role from what they had before when players like N'Keal, Julian and Sony come back?

BB: I mean, if we have all of our players healthy, then we'll use them however we feel like will be the best way for us to be competitive and to try to win. We're certainly not in that position right now, so we'll cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it.

Q: You mentioned that the focus this week is to go out and win the game against the Jets, but you're in a 2-5 situation that you and the team haven't been in in a long time. Is the message to the players different at all at this midseason point to deal with the situation you're in?

BB: Well, the situation we're in is that we play the Jets this week and that's what we can do this week is we can have a good week and prepare for the Jets and do everything we can to win. I don't know what would change that. Like if our record was different, I'm not sure how we would approach it differently.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 30, 2020.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/28

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 26, 2020.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

New England Patriots coaches and players discuss their 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

San Francisco 49ers Postgame Quotes 10/25

San Francisco 49ers coaches and players discuss their 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/23

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 23, 2020.
news

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Find out what San Francisco 49ers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Robert Kraft and the Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the names of 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Devin and Jason McCourty offer leadership advice to Boston College football team

Advertising