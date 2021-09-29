Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Air-Bourne! Kendrick turns jump-ball into tightroping TD

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Sep 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Press Conference
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

BB: What's going on? Been any stories this week? It's been really interesting to watch Tampa. Obviously, it's a team we don't play very often, but they got a really good football team. Did a great job last year around the middle of the season and really kind of finding their stride and their rhythm, and they score a lot of points. Don't give up many. Turn the ball over a lot. Don't turn it over much on offense. You know, do a lot of things well like you need to do to win football games like they have, and you know, they've obviously brought everybody back from last year, and they have a lot of experience now, and you can see that in their overall communication and execution. Some of the adjustments they make offensively and defensively against, you know, the stuff they've had to face, they handled it pretty, I would say, easily. A lot to get ready for. It'll be a big challenge for us this week, obviously, facing one of the top teams in the league, if not the top team. I know some of the players well, Tom [Brady] and Rob [Gronkowski] and guys like that. Certainly, Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization. A lot for me, and I appreciate everything they've done and have a ton of respect for them, but you know, this Sunday we're on opposite sides of the field. We're going to do what we can to not make them enjoy the night. I'm sure they'll do the same to us but look forward to the opportunity and the challenge and look forward to Sunday night.

On if he is surprised by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's production on the field this late in their careers:

BB: Nothing Tom does surprises me. He's a great player. Works hard and takes care of himself. I mean, he's talking about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can.

On what he's observed from Tom Brady that makes him think that Brady will play until age 50:

BB: I mean, they're leading the league in passing. They're leading the league in scoring. They play very well offensively. They execute well, and they have a lot of good plays. They string a lot of good plays together. They do the little things as well. They do the big things well, so, again, he's part of a good team. They have a good offensive line. They have good tight ends. They have good backs. They have good receivers, and they put it all together consistently.

On if Bruce Arians' offense this year with Tampa Bay varies schematically from his teams in the past:

BB: Totally. Yeah. 100%.

On the offense Tom Brady is running in Tampa Bay:

BB: It's the offense he's run his whole career. Well, I mean, as it evolved here, but you know. The running game is the running game. The running game is different, but passing game's the passing game. That's pretty similar. I mean, you could call almost every play from the flare control to the protection, you know, similar to the way we do it.

On the magnitude of the opportunity Sunday night to play well in front of a large crowd:

BB: Every week is a great opportunity for us, and certainly this is, like I said, probably the top team in the league, so a big challenge for us, but a great opportunity, and we're looking forward to it.

On if he thinks N'Keal Harry will practice today:

BB: It's possible.

On if he anticipates having to manage his emotions on Sunday night given his relationship with Tom Brady:

BB: No. I'm just going to focus on what I can do to help our team win Sunday night. Same thing I always try to do.

On if it is true that he preferred to speak with Tom Brady over the phone regarding his free agency decision in 2020:

BB: No. That's not true, and I've heard a few things about this book and sounds like it's a lot of second, third and fourth-hand comments, but I'm not going to get into that. I'm going to focus on this game and try to prepare for the Bucs.

On Todd Bowles' blitz packages:

BB: They mix it up. I mean, they're not a heavy blitz team. Similar to New Orleans, but they do enough to keep you off-balance. They bring some secondary players, and you know, when they get into their base defense, it's a lot of five-man pressure with their edge guys who are very good, so if you want to call those blitzes, then they blitz quite a bit in that formation when they're in that group, but when they get to their nickel group, you know, they mix it in there. They play a variety of zones. Mix in a little man. Mix in a little pressure, and they keep you honest, so he does a good job of that. It's not the same every week, and it will vary from week to week depending on the opponent and what he's trying to do.

On if he plans on having any contact with Tom Brady before Sunday's game:

BB: I'm just planning on getting ready for the game. I don't know.

On what was incorrect about the report that he preferred to call Tom Brady about his free agency decision in 2020:

BB: I'm going forward, Greg [Bedard]. Yeah. I'm going forward on that.

On if the interaction regarding Brady's free agency decision was in-person:

BB: I'm going forward on that.

BB: On how remarkable it is that he drafted Tom Brady in 2000 and is still playing at a high level this season:

BB: I mean, Tom's had an unbelievable career. There's not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he's achieved and continues to achieve, so yeah. It's unbelievably impressive.

On if he thinks Tom Brady will know what the Patriots are doing on offense given his previous experience with the team:

BB: I think there's a little bit of that with anybody that you play. Other coaches. Other players. Certainly Tom has an intimate knowledge of everything that we do here. More so than any other player in the league by far, so I'm sure he'll use it his advantage. I would expect him to. I don't think it will be in our best interest to go in there and, you know, do everything differently than we've done it all year. What we need to do is continue to do the things we do and do them better. That would help us more than anything else, so that's what we'll try to do.

On what he would say to Patriots fans that wonder why Tom Brady is on the opposing sideline:

BB: I'd say all that's in the past. Right now, I'm looking forward to the game.

On if he wanted Brady to be the Patriots quarterback after the 2019-20 season:

BB: We've already addressed that, so our focus is on the Bucs.

On his relationship with Tom Brady right now:

BB: I think it's good. It's always been good.

On if Tom Brady is a tough quarterback to defend:

BB: Yeah. He's as tough as any quarterback there is or ever has been. Enough said. I mean, his numbers are incredible. He's about to pass the all-time passing record. He's done more than any other player at that position in whatever measurement you want to take, whether it's yards, completions, touchdowns, championships. You name it, so put anything out there you want, but it doesn't get any tougher than him.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Monday, September 27, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 13-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 9/26

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and select players comment on their 28-13 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Friday, September 24, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Monday, September 20, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/19

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their 25-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
news

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/19

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, quarterback Zach Wilson and select players comment on their 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference from Friday, September 17, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/29: "We're going to do all we can to make them not enjoy the night"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs Buccaneers

WBZ Meteorologist Zack Green gives us a detailed weather forecast for Sunday night's game between the Patriots and the Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

Looking back at 2001 Week 3: Tom Brady's first start for the Patriots

All Access steps back in time to week 3 of the 2001 season when Payton Manning and the Colts visited old Foxboro Stadium. The game was also notable as Tom Brady's official first start for the Patriots.

Lawrence Guy 9/29: "Our focus is not on Tom Brady, it's on the Buccaneers"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 9/29: "Right now he's technically the enemy"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: "[Brady's] got a good player to go to at pretty much every position"

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss the Patriots week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and look ahead to the Patriots week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising