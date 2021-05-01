Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 30 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 02 - 11:58 PM

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Transcript: Cameron McGrone Conference Call 5/1

May 01, 2021 at 05:28 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

PATRIOTS LB CAMERON MCGRONE – 2021 DRAFT, PICK 177

CONFERENCE CALL

May 1, 2021

Q: Take us through the day. Where have you been all day today and what was your reaction when you got the call?

CM: I'm back home in Indianapolis, Indiana, hanging out with my family, some of my family friends. Just the past few days I've been doing that, just patiently waiting for my name to finally get called, finally get that call. It's just a blessing, you know? Just all the hard work I put in and just to be around my people was just a blessing.

Q: What was your reaction to be drafted by the New England Patriots and have you been contacted by Josh Uche or Chase Winovich at this point?

CM: I was overcome with emotion. Like I said, just all the hard work put in to this point and to finally get my name called, it just means so much. Now getting the chance to be around some of my former teammates, that's going to mean a lot to me too. Just to see some familiar faces is a blessing. Josh hit me up just to tell me congratulations and same with Chase. Just overall a blessing.

Q: What do you bring to the Patriots?

CM: I feel like I bring a winning attitude, just that Patriot Way. I'm excited to get to work, just do everything that I'm needed to do at any point in time is what I'm ready to do.

Q: I know you're coming off an ACL tear. Where are you at with your rehab and how is that going for you?

CM: I'm feeling really great, just ready to get to work at this point. Just chipping away every day.

Q: Watching the draft so far, Kwity Paye, your teammate at Michigan, gets picked in the first round and he's a kid from New England. What was your reaction when you saw him get drafted and did it make you excited for the possibility of you getting selected in the draft as well?

CM: Oh yeah for sure. Just to see how he grinded, being around him every day for three years, to see all that work that he's put in and just knowing his story in general, I was just so proud of him and so happy for him to change his family's life. So, to see him get drafted, at that point I was just waiting on Jaylen, Jaylen Mayfield, waiting on my other teammates to get called, and I was just hopeful that my name would get called as well.

Q: We have some familiarity with Don Brown, one of your coaches from Michigan, because he's from Boston and coached in the area. What would you say you learned from him and how has he brought out the best in you?

CM: I really feel like I learned just so much from him. It's kind of hard to pinpoint one thing but really just how to be the best linebacker I can be, whether that's on the field or even off the field by studying film, really learning the game. I feel like he was the best for me in that part of my life. So yeah, Coach Don Brown, I'm forever grateful for him.

Q: How would you describe yourself as a player?

CM: I feel like I'm a player that will do what's asked whenever it's needed. Wherever I have to be for the team, I'll be there. Just an overall team player. I'm willing to sacrifice anything for the Patriots.

Q: How would you describe your playing style?

CM: Playing style? I feel like overall as a linebacker, I feel like I have the tools to be a pretty good linebacker – speed, all that. But like I said, whatever I'm needed to do, I can do it. So whatever plays need to be made out there I can make them, in any way possible.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Tre Nixon Conference Call 5/1

Patriots seventh round draft pick Tre Nixon addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Joshuah Bledsoe Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: William Sherman Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick William Sherman addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/1

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Rhamondre Stevenson Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fourth round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's post-draft press conference following Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Ronnie Perkins Conference Call 4/30

Patriots third round draft pick Ronnie Perkins addresses the media via conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Christian Barmore Conference Call 4/30

Patriots second round draft pick Christian Barmore addresses the media via conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/29

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 4/29

Patriots first round draft pick Mac Jones addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/15

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Latest News

2021's draft will be Ernie Adams' last with Patriots

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the New England Patriots draft picks on the third day of the NFL draft.

Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his post-Draft press conference following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Patriots select Tre Nixon with No. 242 pick in 2021 draft

The New England Patriots select University of Central Florida wide receiver Tre Nixon with the No. 242 pick in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

College Highlights: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

The Patriots selected Missouri, S, Joshuah Bledsoe in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights. Joshuah Bledsoe is #1 in this video

Patriots select William Sherman with the No. 197 pick in 2021 draft

The New England Patriots select Colorado tackle William Sherman in Round 6 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 197 overall pick.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising