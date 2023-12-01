Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Dec 01, 2023 at 12:41 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

PRESS CONFERENCE

December 1, 2023

BB: Alright, happy Friday. So, wrapping things up here today on the Chargers, a lot of the same things we talked about on Wednesday, just getting more familiar with them. Be ready to have a good day today here, wrap things up tomorrow and be ready to go on Sunday.

Q: Special teams focus today in the stadium?

BB: Focus on everything, yeah.

Q: In terms of working in the stadium, why go there? Is it a field-related thing?

BB: It's where we're going to play. Take a look at it.

Q: You have a new kicker on the practice squad, does that help to give him time in there or would he get that anyway?

BB: I don't know if you practice somewhere for one person. I think that's honestly a stretch. Haven't been there in a few weeks.

Q: With the understanding that the week isn't over yet, how would you assess the work of the quarterbacks over the course of the week in practice?

BB: I think the preparation's been good. We'll see what happens on Sunday. That's always the test. Put in the time, preparation, I think everybody's trying to do that across the board at every position. We'll see how it looks on Sunday.

Q: What have you seen from Bailey Zappe this week in practice?

BB: He's pretty consistent, about what it's been all year. He's pretty even-keeled, not a lot of roller coaster with him.

Q: On Wednesday, you said you weren't prepared to make an announcement at the quarterback position. Are you prepared now to make that announcement?

BB: Yeah, I'm not going to announce starters. I think we've talked about that plenty of times, at any position.

Q: Has Bailey gotten a full week of first-team reps with the team this week, and if so, how does that help him in his preparation for Sunday?

BB: Again, everybody has to be ready to go. So, everybody's gotten opportunities, and everybody will be ready to go.

Q: We saw Malik take some reps at quarterback. What have you seen from him this week?

BB: Getting ready to do his job.

Q: Was there a reason that this week you gave him more reps at quarterback than previous week?

BB: Again, some of it depends on what the circumstances are. Players on the practice squad can be elevated, or they can not be elevated. So, we'll see how that goes.

Q: It feels like the offensive line kind of started to find its groove once Sidy Sow entered the mix. What have you seen from him in terms of growth since he's been in the system, and what does he bring to the mix?

BB: I think Sidy's worked hard. He's improved. He's got a long way to go. Gets better every week, learns more, gains more experience. But, still a lot of things that he needs to see, needs to experience. But, he works hard. He's out there every day getting better, does a lot of little things that have helped him get better. He's a rookie playing an offensive line position that's not easy to play, but he's gaining on it.

Q: We saw Riley Reiff and Kayshon Boutte were scratches from practice yesterday, non-participants. Do you expect to have them here in 20 minutes?

BB: We'll see. They'll update us before practice starts here. Maybe. I'm not saying they're definitely out. I'm not saying they're definitely in, either. It's not that uncommon. If they can practice, they'll practice. If they can't practice, then we don't put them out there. Sometimes that's not determined until they get warmed up, and they get ready to go out and see what they're able to do at practice.

Q: Practice time decision?

BB: Well, it's a process of when they come in, get treatment in the morning, see how they feel, then warm up, get ready to go to practice. Sometimes it's 'yeah, I'm good to go', and sometimes it's 'just can't quite get there'. So, I don't know how that's going to turn out.

Q: If Bailey does get an opportunity to play, how much would maybe future considerations for a young player like that factor in to a decision to have him play? Just thinking of roles for 2024 and beyond, is that a factor?

BB: Yeah, I really haven't thought about 2024. Just trying to get ready for the Chargers here and get our team ready to go. That's what we're focused on today and this week.

Q: Would you still consider him, being in his second year, sort of a developmental player? Is there still some unknown, as far as you're concerned, as to what he could be?

BB: I think that's probably true about any young player. Yeah, I don't know.

Q: Sounds like Bailey's demeanor, that he's even-keeled, that it's not a roller coaster with him, is a positive to his approach. What are the other positives that he has going for him as a player?

BB: He played some last year. There were some times where he was competitive, a little more experience this year. I mean, we talked about that in training camp. There's growth in players from year one to year two, year two to year three and sometimes year three to year four. So, we have young quarterbacks and I'd say they're both on a growth pattern.

Q: We spoke to Bailey Zappe yesterday and he said that Mac [Jones] has been very supportive of him this week. What have you seen out of Mac this week?

BB: Yeah, what I just said. Everybody's trying to get ready to go, understand the game plan, get ready to play, and play that role when they get called on. That's what everybody on the team does, hopefully.

Q: A lot of kickers in this league who has enjoyed really successful careers struggled early, even Adam [Vinatieri] and Stephen [Gostkowski] had some hiccups early in their careers here, two great kickers. I know each has his own story, but in your experience, what was it that allowed those guys to overcome some of those early problems and establish consistency?

BB: I think you'd have to talk to those guys individually. There's plenty of examples of that throughout the league. I mean, I was here with Adam in 96', but not 97' and 98' and 99', so I can't really speak on those years. Stephen came in and had a long, good career here. But, you're right, there are plenty of specialists that have been released by the first team that they were with and they've have gone on to have very, very good careers. There would be an example of that in Cleveland, Baltimore. That was actually his [Matt Stover] second year in Cleveland. His first year with the Giants, he was on injured reserve, but same idea – first year he kicked. And, some guys don't.

Q: With a guy like Matthew [Wright], bringing him in, did you have any experience looking at him in the past, and also with his track record, kicking for teams like Pittsburgh and Kansas City in particular in December, January, how much does that –

BB: Look, we look at everybody. We look at all the players, whatever they've done. When we bring them in here, we evaluate them based on things we evaluate them on here, whether that's the on-field workout, the off-field kind of evaluation of where they are physically, from a medical standpoint. Then, whatever the interview conversations are with them as well, so it's all part of a process. If you haven't had the player before, obviously there's more unknowns then if you have. In some cases, we've had guys in for second or third workouts, especially at that position. That's always a position – punter, kicker, long snapper – that you bring guys in at some point during the middle of the year, just to see what's available and where guys are at. We brought in [Corliss] Waitman, obviously Waitman we had more background with. Other guys we have less background with, so just a combination of all of those things. Every year that I can remember, we've always had one or two times where we've brought in a big group of specialists just to kind of see where things are at that point in time for the next coming weeks in case we needed somebody.

Q: Understanding that this is outside of your control and happens most weeks, but if Keenan Allen can't play after not practicing the last two days, how significantly could the game plan change for a guy who has 87 more targets than anyone else on the team if he does play versus he doesn't?

BB: Well, I mean look, that's always a possibility. We deal with that. That's a potential every week. A guy could go out there on the first play and not be able to play the rest of the week. You never know when that's going to happen. There are times when guys aren't in there for whatever reason – equipment, or whatever it happens to be. We would make whatever the matchups are, whatever the adjustments are that we would make if he's not in there. Sometimes they change what they do. It might be a different personnel group. You don't have to substitute a receiver with a receiver. You could put another tight end in there. This is a team that has multiple tight ends. Or, they could not. They could put another receiver in there. So, if there's not a lot of history of what they do in those situations, you have to be ready for maybe a couple things it could be. If they want to rest him this week, that would be alright with us.

Q: What has impressed you most about Kellen Moore's scheme? It seems like he does a good job putting his guys in positions to succeed and helping them get open?

BB: Well, I think Coach Moore has kind of a West-Coast background. We saw him in Dallas and the offense they ran down there. How much was him and how much was [Mike] McCarthy, but I think there's a little bit of both anyway. So, primarily it looks like a west-coast based passing game – good quarterback, good receivers, good back. Not similar to what they did in Dallas, but there are similarities to what they did in Dallas. It's a similar scheme.

Q:  We've heard that Lawrence Guy is bringing an elf on the shelf into the locker room. Does he have even you looking for it in the locker room?

BB: Got everybody hunting for the elf.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/27

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, November 27, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
news

New York Giants Postgame Quotes 11/26

New England Patriots head coach Brian Daboll and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/24

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: New York Giants

A look at what New York Giants coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/14

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/13

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, November 13, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/12

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots center David Andrews to ask how the team is making improvements. Andrews also speaks to how his teammates look up to him.

Preview: Tonight on Patriots All Access

A look at what to expect tonight on Patriots All Access.  Watch Patriots All Access Friday nights at 7pm on WBZ TV 4.

Jabrill Peppers 12/1: "We all know the standard"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tyquon Thornton 12/1: "We're all trying to do our job"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/1: "Ready to work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

DeVante Parker 12/1: "This is what we need now to finish the season off"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising