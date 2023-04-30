Transcript: Isaiah Bolden Conference Call 4/29

Patriots CB – Isaiah Bolden – 2023 Draft, Pick 245

Press Conference

April 29, 2023

Q: Isaiah, how are you tonight?

IB: Man I'm ecstatic right now. I'm ecstatic.

Q: Congratulations. What was that moment like when they called you?

IB: I can't even - it's something I've been dreaming of my whole life. I can't even tell you exactly what the feelings going through me right now. Spending it with my family was a very eventful moment.

Q: You came up to Foxborough, Massachusetts where the Patriots are located for a pre-draft visit. What was that experience like?

IB: It was good. Just learning about the culture and learning the Patriot way. It was an honor.

Q: Tell me a little bit about the role that Deion [Sanders] sort of played in your career? What are your thoughts on that?

IB: It was big time. Learning from the greatest of all time was a blessing. I feel like he developed me for this moment.

Q: Had one other one Isaiah, you were the first and I believe the only HBCU player to get drafted. Curious does that mean anything to you? Or what are your thoughts on that?

IB: It means a lot to me. Just having that chip on my shoulder, carrying the weight of HBCUs. I've got something to prove. There's a lot of talented guys that are out there. I just understand that chip on my shoulder is for all the HBCUs.

Q: Actually, if you don't mind me just a follow up on that. Do you feel like those guys are overlooked?

IB: I mean, I don't know, man. I'm just - like a lot of emotions. I'm just excited to be a Patriot.

Q: I know you're a bigger corner. Can you describe your style of play? Are you kind of a press man at the line? Do you like to get your hands on a guy? How would you describe your style play?

IB: I'm a corner who's real versatile. I can put my hands on you, press corner, I can be off-man, quicker guys, really just versatile. Versatility is a big thing in my game.

Q: Was that something that you discussed with the Patriots during your meetings with them, your versatility? Maybe even a free safety?

IB: We just discussed how I would fit in with the Patriot way and really just get a feel for the coaches. Really just getting to know them and having a good interaction. That was all.

Q: How much do you enjoy playing special teams and returning the ball?

IB: Oh, I enjoy it a lot. That's my bread and butter right there. Most definitely, I feel like I can contribute as soon as possible.

Q: Congratulations and welcome to New England. I'm curious if you've spoken at all with the Patriots about what they envision your role to be?

IB: They didn't really talk about that. We just really talked about the Patriots way and if I could come in and contribute as soon as possible.

Q: Is there any particular people in the building you really connected with during your time there?

IB: The DB coaches, coordinators, pretty much all of the coaches. As soon as I got in the building, I felt like I was home.

Q: So we can paint the picture, where were you when you got the call. Are you at home and who you with like, family stuff?

IB: I was at home with a whole heap of family. We got really excited.

Q: How many people are with you?

IB: Like 50-something people. We had a little thing at the house.

Q: As you got towards the end, were you still holding on hope or had you sort of got it in your mind that you would just sign with someone as free agent?

IB: Honestly, at the time we were just looking. We were getting calls from different teams about free agency. I wasn't losing hope. But then, God willing the Patriots was called.

Q: You mentioned how Dion was a big one for you. What is maybe one thing he taught you, that you're going to carry with you into this opportunity in the NFL?