Transcript: Joshuah Bledsoe Conference Call 5/1

May 01, 2021 at 07:52 PM

PATRIOTS S JOSHUAH BLEDSOE – 2021 DRAFT, PICK 188

CONFERENCE CALL

May 1, 2021

Q: Congratulations, welcome to New England.

A: Thank you. I appreciate it.

Q: I saw that you played quite a bit of slot cornerback and at both safety spots in college. Is there a condition that you're most comfortable with or do you like moving around as much as possible?

JB: Honestly, I'll play wherever the defense needs me. I'm good playing wherever I need to be playing. I'm good with helping the team out wherever they need me to go.

Q: How much contact did you have with the Patriots before you got drafted and is this one of the landing spots you thought might take you?

JB: I definitely thought this was going to be where I ended up, so I'm just glad they took me. I'm glad you all took me.

Q: Congratulations and how are you?

JB: I'm doing good, I'm doing good. How are you doing?

Q: I'm doing well. I wanted to ask you, for those who haven't seen you play that much, how would you describe your style of play?

JB: I'm a football player. I'm a dog. You turn on my tape and you can see it. You see me out there, I'm just doing everything. I play with high energy, with fundamentals and I'm going to get the job done.

Q: I don't know how much you know about the Patriots but are you aware of the history of your last name and others in the organization who have had that last name?

JB: You're referring to Drew Bledsoe?

Q: I am.

JB: Yeah, yeah I know him [laughs].

Q: You aced your first test Josh, I love it. I'm not surprised though. What do you know about Drew if anything?

JB: I don't know too much. I just know he played quarterback.

Q: He wore No. 11, but I don't think you'll be No. 11.

JB: I'll be good with whatever number they give me. I'm cool with that, it doesn't matter.

Q: Have you ever been to this neck of the woods to New England before?

JB: I've actually never been up there before so it's going to be fun to come up there and get a feel for how it is out there.

Q: What do you remember from when you faced your now-teammate Mac Jones? What do you remember about facing him?

JB: He's real poised. He has a good arm and he makes good decisions distributing the ball, so I'm glad I get to team up with him. I'm glad he's on the opposite side of the ball. It's going to be fun in practice going against him.

Q: I was going to ask you also about playing against Mac Jones. What made him so tough and what do you think is going to make him a good quarterback going forward that you're going to be playing with?

JB: Like I said, he's real poised. At the quarterback position, you've got to be poised. You've got to have that kind of calm demeanor of playing that position and I feel like he has all the right tools and the right mindset. He's just a good fit for the position. I'm glad he's in New England with me. We're going to go have fun. We're going to turn New England up.

Q: What will Patriots fans enjoy about the way you play the game?

JB: I'm a real exciting player to watch. When you see me on the field, I'm doing everything whether it's special teams or doing what I can on defense. I'm out there making plays and it's going to be fun to watch. My brand of football is just fun to watch, it's exciting to watch.

