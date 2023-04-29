Official website of the New England Patriots

Transcript: Kayshon Boutte Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Kayshon Boutte addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:13 PM

Patriots WR – Kayshon Boutte – 2023 Draft, Pick 187

Press Conference

April 29, 2023

Q: Congratulations. How are you doing today?

KB: Firstly, I'm doing good. It's a good feeling.

Q: How much contact did you have with Patriot's coaches before the draft?

KB: At the Combine, I had a formal and then I met with them at my Pro Day, so that's two meetings that I had with them.

Q: What do you know about the team?

KB: I know the team is great. They are a hard-working team. They have a lot of pride in handling their business and getting better each day. It's kind of the main thing I'm going to focus on.

Q: How would you describe your college career?

KB: Personally, my college career was good, but it could have been better. That's how I feel about it.

Q: How motivated are you coming to New England based on your college performance?

KB: I am motivated more than ever probably. It's a blessing. It's a blessing that I made it to the NFL and get drafted by the Patriots. It's what every kid dreams of.

Q: How would you describe your game?

KB: I would describe my game as competitive. Every time I go out on the field, I have that mindset that I've got to dominate no matter who is in front of me. That's my main focus and how I would describe my game.

*Q: You scored 14 touchdowns in your first year at LSU. What do you need to do now that you have this opportunity with the Patriots? *

KB: I just have to focus on myself. It's more about making sure that I am 100% putting in the work every day to get to where I want to be.

Q: *Were you dealing with an injury at the Combine? *

KB: I would say the injury was a setback for me, but I feel like at the combine, I feel like that was just how I performed. It was nothing towards the injury or anything like that.

Q: What was the injury exactly?

KB: I broke a bone in my right ankle. I'm not sure exactly what bone.

Q: *What would you say you model your game after? *

KB: I would say I don't really model my game after anybody, but I watch football to pick up different skills from different receivers. One guy may do something better than the other but overall watching football, you kind of learn tips that can help you with your game. So, I really don't model my game after anybody but I pick up little traits.

Q: What do you want people to know about you who don't know you?

KB: I would say that I want everyone to know that I am a hard worker and that I'm going to give 100%. I feel like I have been doubted a lot, I feel like it's time for me to prove that I'm not that same person.

Q: With your injury, do you know when you'll be able to practice?

KB: I'm feeling good now.

