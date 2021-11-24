Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 24 - 04:00 PM | Sun Nov 28 - 10:40 AM

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/24

Nov 24, 2021 at 05:26 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Press Conference
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

On if he likes pie:

MJ: No. I just don't like it. Yeah. Simple as that.

On if he sticks to chocolate for dessert on Thanksgiving:

MJ: Yeah.

On if he likes macaroni and cheese:

MJ: I mean, it's food, but I don't really want to focus on that right now, but I do hope that everyone has a good Thanksgiving in here, and, you know, it's a great time to just reflect on things and be thankful for the things that mean a lot to you, so that's something that I always take away from my family or my dad or whatever. Just be thankful for what you have.

On what he is thankful for this year:

MJ: A lot of things. I think just the situation that I'm in here is a big blessing. Just to be in a good organization with great people and a lot of great leaders and successful people, so there's a lot we still have to do, but there's a lot to be thankful for, and I'm obviously thankful for my family and people that I'm close with, and like I said, I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving.

On how he handles playing in cold weather:

MJ: I think just take each day day-by-day and try not to focus on it too much and just wear whatever you're supposed to wear and take the advice from the older people that have played a lot in the cold and just trying to figure it out. It's just another challenge, but you just have to look at it positively, like as if it was raining or really windy or whatever the situation is. It's football, and you're going to have days where it's cold and days where it's. windy and days when it's raining, so you have to be ready for all situations.

On if he wore a scuba suit today for practice:

MJ: No scuba suit. No.

On how he decides what to wear to play:

MJ: Just asking Brian [Hoyer] a lot of questions, really. Just that, and then, you know, you can't wear too much, but you also don't want to wear too little, but at the end of the day, it's just a mental thing, and you got to just battle through it and take each experience and see what you can do better. If you think you're too cold, then put more on and vice versa.

On if today was the coldest day he has thrown the football:

MJ: No.

On if he remembers the coldest day he has thrown the football:

MJ: I don't remember, but not a lot of days when it's really cold, but I've thrown in colder than that, and it's going to get even more cold, so just getting ready for that. I mean, you can't really predict or prepare, it's not like you can go throw it in a refrigerator or something or freezer. You just got to go out there and do it, and it is what it is.

On if he has experimented with wearing a glove while playing:

MJ: No. I don't have any experience with that, and, I mean, you just grab the ball and throw it regardless of the conditions. Just do what you've always done as a quarterback.

On what it is like working with Kendrick Bourne:

MJ: I think KB [Kendrick Bourne], he brings great energy. He's a really hard worker and a great teammate, and he'll make a good play and celebrate with his teammates and just have fun with it, and that's what football is all about, and you can trust a guy like that even when he messes up. Like, he always tries to correct his mistake and fix it and look at it positively, and he does a great job coming to work every day, and it's been a lot of fun to play with him, and he just is really infectious with his personality, and like I said, it's just been really fun, and he's going to continue to get better just like all of us.

On making adjustments after games and if he has noticed teams running similar defensive plays against him from week-to-week:

MJ: I think just figure out what we missed and fix it as best we can and stick to what we know and stick to our rules, and that's pretty much it. I mean, they're going to have new stuff every week, and they're going to repeat things that we missed, and you can't overthink it. You just got to attack it and figure out how we can fix it.

On what he expects to learn about himself playing meaningful games late in the season:

MJ: I think just doing what we've been doing, but it's a new season after Thanksgiving, and everything is a fresh start, so we got to go out there with a positive mindset, and the goal is to just go 1-0 each week, and this week that's the goal, and you can't focus on things in the past and things in the future. Just be where your feet are and just practice hard. Practice well, and then when you're in the game, you feel prepared.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/24

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 22, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 19, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/18

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
news

Atlanta Falcons Postgame Quotes 11/18

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, Quarterback Matt Ryan and select players comment on their 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Find out what Atlanta Falcons coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference from Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 15, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Cleveland Browns Postgame Quotes 11/14

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and select players comment on their 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/24

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Steve Burton sits down to talk 1-on-1 with quarterback Mac Jones about joining the Patriots organization and looking at what has unfolded so far this season.

Adrian Phillips 11/24: "The great thing about our locker room is that everybody rocks with everybody"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Matthew Slater 11/24: "Seven wins doesn't get you anywhere"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Tennessee 11/24: "That o-line, they're a good group"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Mac Jones is asked a series of back-to-back questions about his teammates and coaching staff.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising