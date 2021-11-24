Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/24

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Press Conference

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

On if he likes pie:

MJ: No. I just don't like it. Yeah. Simple as that.

On if he sticks to chocolate for dessert on Thanksgiving:

MJ: Yeah.

On if he likes macaroni and cheese:

MJ: I mean, it's food, but I don't really want to focus on that right now, but I do hope that everyone has a good Thanksgiving in here, and, you know, it's a great time to just reflect on things and be thankful for the things that mean a lot to you, so that's something that I always take away from my family or my dad or whatever. Just be thankful for what you have.

On what he is thankful for this year:

MJ: A lot of things. I think just the situation that I'm in here is a big blessing. Just to be in a good organization with great people and a lot of great leaders and successful people, so there's a lot we still have to do, but there's a lot to be thankful for, and I'm obviously thankful for my family and people that I'm close with, and like I said, I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving.

On how he handles playing in cold weather:

MJ: I think just take each day day-by-day and try not to focus on it too much and just wear whatever you're supposed to wear and take the advice from the older people that have played a lot in the cold and just trying to figure it out. It's just another challenge, but you just have to look at it positively, like as if it was raining or really windy or whatever the situation is. It's football, and you're going to have days where it's cold and days where it's. windy and days when it's raining, so you have to be ready for all situations.

On if he wore a scuba suit today for practice:

MJ: No scuba suit. No.

On how he decides what to wear to play:

MJ: Just asking Brian [Hoyer] a lot of questions, really. Just that, and then, you know, you can't wear too much, but you also don't want to wear too little, but at the end of the day, it's just a mental thing, and you got to just battle through it and take each experience and see what you can do better. If you think you're too cold, then put more on and vice versa.

On if today was the coldest day he has thrown the football:

MJ: No.

On if he remembers the coldest day he has thrown the football:

MJ: I don't remember, but not a lot of days when it's really cold, but I've thrown in colder than that, and it's going to get even more cold, so just getting ready for that. I mean, you can't really predict or prepare, it's not like you can go throw it in a refrigerator or something or freezer. You just got to go out there and do it, and it is what it is.

On if he has experimented with wearing a glove while playing:

MJ: No. I don't have any experience with that, and, I mean, you just grab the ball and throw it regardless of the conditions. Just do what you've always done as a quarterback.

On what it is like working with Kendrick Bourne:

MJ: I think KB [Kendrick Bourne], he brings great energy. He's a really hard worker and a great teammate, and he'll make a good play and celebrate with his teammates and just have fun with it, and that's what football is all about, and you can trust a guy like that even when he messes up. Like, he always tries to correct his mistake and fix it and look at it positively, and he does a great job coming to work every day, and it's been a lot of fun to play with him, and he just is really infectious with his personality, and like I said, it's just been really fun, and he's going to continue to get better just like all of us.

On making adjustments after games and if he has noticed teams running similar defensive plays against him from week-to-week:

MJ: I think just figure out what we missed and fix it as best we can and stick to what we know and stick to our rules, and that's pretty much it. I mean, they're going to have new stuff every week, and they're going to repeat things that we missed, and you can't overthink it. You just got to attack it and figure out how we can fix it.

On what he expects to learn about himself playing meaningful games late in the season: