Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 03 - 03:00 PM | Tue Aug 08 - 09:55 AM

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Gesicki coming on strong at Patriots Training Camp

Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Bill Belichick 8/7: "Good experience here in the stadium on Friday night"

Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Aug 07, 2023 at 05:44 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

PRESS CONFERENCE

August 7, 2023

Q: Can you talk about how –it's been a year now – your relationship has developed and grown with Bailey [Zappe] on a daily basis because you guys spend so much time together?

MJ: Yeah, I think I've definitely been in some really good quarterback rooms and learned a lot from the guys that were here when I was young, and hopefully I can do the same for the guys that are younger than me.

Q: Bailey was saying that you guys are actually a little bit ahead of where you wanted to be for install. How do you feel about the way the offense has been progressing so far?

MJ: Yeah, I think it's good. I think we're doing a lot of stuff and working through it.

Q: Mac, what's it been like watching Malik Cunningham? He's out there catching passes for you guys as a receiver out there during 11s, playing quarterback. It's kind of cool to watch.

MJ: Yeah, it's awesome, man. He's very athletic. He's a smart kid; he works hard. He doesn't get a lot of reps, but you can see when he's in there that he's a little bit of a playmaker. Maybe I can take some of his running ability and add it to my game.

Q: What are you working on with these conditions? What are you locking in on?

MJ: I think just the biggest thing, we threw in the offseason a lot when it was raining, so just reminding those guys to carry that over. A lot of the receivers, some of them probably wouldn't come out maybe on another team, but one day I remember we decided to come out when it was like this, and I think it helps. At the end of the day, you've kind of got to just focus on what you can control and just try to make the right throws and the catches. It's harder, right? You have to expect it to be harder, and it's not going to be perfect. There's going to be some missed throws, some dropped balls, it is what it is. But, you've just got to keep finding a way to win.

Q: How far along is this offense and what kind of version of this offense are we going to see come Thursday against Houston?

MJ: I'm not sure. I think it's definitely a coach's question. I think we have a lot of stuff in. I think we're trying to just expand and try things, and keep the things that we like in and take the things out that we don't like. That's what practice is all about, and I've been very happy with Coach [Bill] O'Brien and all of us have. We're just trying to raise the standard here and just do it right every day. I feel like just trying to be consistent is our biggest thing.

Q: You talk about the communication with the players. How difficult has that been with the offensive line because it just hasn't come together yet?

MJ: I think the offensive line is doing great. I think right now, obviously there's some injuries and stuff, but those guys are doing a great job trying to fight to keep the pocket clean, and it all starts with those guys. I feel like they've made a lot of progress. Coach [Adrian] Klemm and Coach Billy [Yates] have done a great job just kind of explaining everything to them. Obviously, David [Andrews] does a great job leading. We've got a lot of veterans, but we also have a lot of young guys who haven't played as much. It's just good to see them come together, and you never know when there's going to be an injury in a game. You've just got to make it work; the five that are in there have to work together, and I feel like they're doing a great job. I feel like back there in practice, they're doing good. A game is a game, so we've got to see what everybody's made of there.

Q: Speaking of David, what was the difference having him out here today? I know he was out yesterday.

MJ: Yeah, I love David. I think David is just the ideal Patriot, and if he could've been here, he would've, you know? But yeah, he's an awesome guy, definitely a team leader and one of my great friends. He just practices hard every day. It doesn't matter if he's in there with the one's, two's, three's, he doesn't care. He's just going to work.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 7, 2023.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/3

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/1

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, July 31, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, July 28, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 7/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to 'next phase' of training camp

Gesicki coming on strong at Patriots Training Camp

Trench Report: Christian Barmore Flashes Potential with Dominant Rep in One-on-One Drills

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/7

How to Watch/Listen: Texans at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mike Gesicki 8/7: "Looking forward to Thursday"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Jake Andrews 8/7: "We have opportunities every day"

Patriots center Jake Andrews addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Christian Barmore 8/7: "All about being consistent"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 8/7: "I've been able to learn a lot"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Mac Jones 8/7: "I think the offensive line is doing great"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Trent Brown 8/7: "Taking it day by day"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, August 7, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising