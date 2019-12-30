Transcripts: Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, Bret Bielema Conference Calls 12/30

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOSH MCDANIELS

Conference Call

Monday, December 30, 2019

Q: There are reports that a couple of teams, specifically the Cleveland Browns, are going to be requesting permission to speak with you about their head coaching vacancy. With this being a shortened week, how do you manage the responsibilities of your own career versus trying to get the offense ready for Saturday?

JM: I'm 100 percent fully invested in getting ready for Tennessee and trying to put our best performance of the season out there on Saturday night. We have a lot of work to do and that's really where my focus will be, that's where it's at now and it will stay there. That's the best thing for our team; that's the best thing for me. We're one of 12 teams that have an opportunity to compete in the postseason and that's the only way I'll ever do it.

Q: Because you've been through this so often, does that make it easier to deal with this?

JM: With all due respect to the question, I'm not even aware of any of that stuff at this point. When that stuff is presented to me or discussed with me or whatever, then we'll deal with it appropriately. Honestly, it's pretty easy for me in terms of my formula. I'm the offensive coordinator of the Patriots. We have a lot of work to do, we can improve in a lot of areas to try to get ready for this week – our biggest game of the year against, certainly, the best team we've played since a postseason game. Our players deserve that, our coaches deserve that, and that's what they're going to get from me.

Q: It seems like receivers have varying usage every week, similar with target share. How do you decide that? What is it like managing the work loads of that position?

JM: Each week we try to figure out the best way for us to approach each opponent and every team is different. Matchups each week are different, the personnel groupings that we use or the way that those are going to be defended by the opponent are different. We're still working hard in practice evaluating the things we're doing well and the things we have confidence in, and then we try to do those in the game. There's still an element of seeing how it's done in practice and then going out there and making it go in the game. At times, things change in the game, too. Last week, Julian [Edelman] goes down, Jakobi [Meyers] comes in and does some things and is productive in his opportunities. Generally speaking, we have confidence in all our guys to go out there and make plays. The different guys have different strengths and weaknesses and play different positions, and that's a good thing. And the target shares, here's what the term is – target shares, how the defense plays us and where we're supposed to go with the ball and that's it. Yesterday, for a really good chunk of the game, they chose to double-team Julian, so certainly, to try to throw the ball into double coverage for a majority of the day is not a good formula, so his targets were certainly limited in that regard. We don't get to pick, necessarily, where everything is going to go. You put the design in and you hope that it's a well-designed idea against the things that you've seen them do the most of, and then we try to read it out and throw it to the guy that has the best chance for success on each play. If we do that well, generally speaking, the ball will get shared quite a bit and that's what we're attempting to do.

Q: At the end of the first half yesterday, why weren't you more aggressive on offense?

JM: I think that's always a situation that's played with a lot of different factors that are considered. I never question Coach's [Bill Belichick] intuition on any of those things because he's damn near always right on everything like that. If we're going to try to go ahead and run the ball a couple of times, we get a first down, you call a timeout then you try to go ahead and use the last time out or two that you have to try to get into field goal range. We've done that plenty of times as well. We always go out there with the intent of moving the ball forward and trying to get ourselves an opportunity to score points. To me, what I look at is the execution. If we execute and we get a first down and we gain 15 yards on a couple plays, maybe we have an opportunity to use the timeout and go ahead and finish the situation, attempting to move it into their area to try to score some points. I don't worry about those other factors; we're just trying to complement what we're doing and sometimes it's best not to do that. Certainly, there's a lot of factors that go into those decisions, and Bill always takes everything into account. We still had an opportunity to run a couple good plays there and put ourselves in better position, and we certainly had an opportunity coming out of half time to do the same thing, and we didn't get much done in either situation. My job is to worry about the execution and focus on what we can do better to try to be more productive and we need to do that better.

Q: This will be the second straight week where you have to go against a staff that has a base of institutional knowledge with Patriot ties. What makes Tennessee's defense unique? Is there some carryover or anything you can learn from these games you've played, including Sunday, in terms of developing a game plan?

JM: They have an understanding of what we do, but it's been a long time since those guys have – we've been together on that stuff. They do what they do; they do it really well. This is a really well-coached football team. They're very disciplined. They make you deal with a lot of different things. This is not a team that's going to play a couple coverages – they're going to spin the wheel on you. They play zone, they play man, they play blitz zone, they play blitz man, they drop eight in the coverage, they play different fronts, they blitz a lot of different people and they do it all pretty doggone well. I think their formula is – they have to be confident because the way they're playing, they've got a lot of good players, they're very physical up front, they're tough to block, they play extremely hard. And it's different, the scheme is different than what we just got done playing. Miami's scheme is an apple and this one's more of an orange. Dean [Pees] definitely has his own – Dean and Mike [Vrabel] have definitely put their own spin on everything that they do. They certainly had our number last year, which we've seen that game already and now we have an opportunity to get ready and play our best game against them. It's a great challenge. They're certainly going to make it difficult. They do a lot and they do a lot with a lot of good players. We need to do a really good job of preparing on a short week, similar to what we did a week ago when we got ready for Buffalo. I know our players and coaches are already hard at work getting ready to do that. It's a great challenge, looking forward to it, excited about the opportunity.

Q: It seems like the number of touches given to N'Keal Harry each game has capped out at around four. Could you see a situation where a young player like him could take on a bigger role in the playoffs?