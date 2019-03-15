Trent Brown thanks Patriots organization

Trent Brown spent just one season in New England but the left tackle departed with nothing but strong feelings for the organization. Brown signed a huge deal with Oakland on the first day of a free agency, but he still took some time to thank the Patriots and everyone involved with his success.

“Dear Patriots Nation, you probably heard already but I signed with the Raiders this season,” he said in a video message via Uninterrupted. “Although my time in New England was short, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Everyone plays this game to win and to go out in the first season with a team and win a Super Bowl is the best feeling. Thank you to the Patriots organization for believing in me. Thank you to the best coach, Bill Belichick, and of course the GOAT, Tom Brady.