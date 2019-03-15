replay
Meet the five newest Patriots players

Tight End Matt LaCosse, DL Mike Pennel, and DE John Simon.

Patriots Sign Six Players; Release DE Adrian Clayborn

The 7 non-playoff teams in 2018 that have improved their postseason chances the most

Samsonite Make Your Case: FA Reaction

Reports: Patriots sign DL Mike Pennel, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Maurice Harris

Getting to know Brandon Bolden ... again

Patriots Sign RB Brandon Bolden; Re-Sign CB Jason McCourty

Report: Patriots sign S Terrence Brooks

Report: Patriots sign WR Bruce Ellington

One-on-one with new Patriots DL Michael Bennett

Get to know new Patriot Michael Bennett

Patriots acquire DL Michael Bennett in a trade with Philadelphia

Patriots 2019 Free Agent Tracker

Early NFL Free Agency Snap Judgments

Reports: CB Jason McCourty among familiar free agents returning to NE

2019 NFL Free Agency Primer

Unfiltered Q&A: Free agency hits the ground running…away?

Best of Devin McCourty Pregame Speeches

2019 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Breaking down the Patriots 2019 Draft Board

NFL Films Presents: Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

Do Your Job: Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration

Don Banks' 2019 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Future Patriots Opponents: 2019 through 2022

Friday, Mar 15, 2019 09:18 AM

Trent Brown thanks Patriots organization

Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Damian Strohmeyer via AP Images.

Trent Brown spent just one season in New England but the left tackle departed with nothing but strong feelings for the organization. Brown signed a huge deal with Oakland on the first day of a free agency, but he still took some time to thank the Patriots and everyone involved with his success.

“Dear Patriots Nation, you probably heard already but I signed with the Raiders this season,” he said in a video message via Uninterrupted. “Although my time in New England was short, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Everyone plays this game to win and to go out in the first season with a team and win a Super Bowl is the best feeling. Thank you to the Patriots organization for believing in me. Thank you to the best coach, Bill Belichick, and of course the GOAT, Tom Brady.

“Thank you to my favorite, the GOAT, coach Scar [Dante Scarnecchia]. It was an honor being part of that O-line group in New England, by far the greatest room I’ve ever been a part of. You guys will forever be my brothers, I love y’all. We did our jobs and were world champs, and no one can ever take that away from us. As Coach B would say, on to Oakland. Yours truly, Trent Brown.”

