Trent Brown thanks Patriots organization

Trent Brown spent just one season in New England but the left tackle departed with nothing but strong feelings for the organization. Brown signed a huge deal with Oakland on the first day of a free agency, but he still took some time to thank the Patriots and everyone involved with his success.
“Dear Patriots Nation, you probably heard already but I signed with the Raiders this season,” he said in a video message via Uninterrupted. “Although my time in New England was short, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Everyone plays this game to win and to go out in the first season with a team and win a Super Bowl is the best feeling. Thank you to the Patriots organization for believing in me. Thank you to the best coach, Bill Belichick, and of course the GOAT, Tom Brady.
“Thank you to my favorite, the GOAT, coach Scar [Dante Scarnecchia]. It was an honor being part of that O-line group in New England, by far the greatest room I’ve ever been a part of. You guys will forever be my brothers, I love y’all. We did our jobs and were world champs, and no one can ever take that away from us. As Coach B would say, on to Oakland. Yours truly, Trent Brown.”