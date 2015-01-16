Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, and Ty Law named honorary captains for AFC Championship Game



FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will be playing in their 11th AFC Championship Game this Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium (6:40 p.m. kickoff). It is their fourth consecutive trip to the conference championship, their ninth in 14 years and their 10th AFC Championship Game appearance since 1996. To help celebrate, the team announced that this year's honorary captains for the championship game will be their three most recent Patriots Hall of Famers; Ty Law (2014), Tedy Bruschi (2013) and Troy Brown (2012). All three are also three-time Super Bowl Champions.

"It is an honor to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game in front of our home crowd," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We love that we are able to include three of our franchise's most popular players in the pregame ceremonies. I think our fans will really enjoy expressing their appreciation for all the success those three players represent. I am so glad they could each be here to help us in yet another quest to win a championship."