Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 22 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jun 27 - 11:55 AM

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, and Ty Law named honorary captains for AFC Championship Game

Kraft family selects the three most recent Patriots Hall of Fame Inductees for the honor.

Jan 16, 2015 at 04:03 AM
New England Patriots
710x380-20150116-honorary-captains.jpg


FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will be playing in their 11th AFC Championship Game this Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium (6:40 p.m. kickoff). It is their fourth consecutive trip to the conference championship, their ninth in 14 years and their 10th AFC Championship Game appearance since 1996. To help celebrate, the team announced that this year's honorary captains for the championship game will be their three most recent Patriots Hall of Famers; Ty Law (2014), Tedy Bruschi (2013) and Troy Brown (2012). All three are also three-time Super Bowl Champions.

"It is an honor to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game in front of our home crowd," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We love that we are able to include three of our franchise's most popular players in the pregame ceremonies. I think our fans will really enjoy expressing their appreciation for all the success those three players represent. I am so glad they could each be here to help us in yet another quest to win a championship."

Following a 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, the New England Patriots cemented their status as one of the greatest teams of all-time, as they became just the second franchise in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in four years (Dallas 1992, '93, '95). In the 10th anniversary of the historic achievement, Brown, Bruschi and Law will be back on the Gillette Stadium field as honorary captains to celebrate with the fans prior to the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 26 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

After losing a coach and mentor this fall, Leominster honored Ricky White by winning the 2023 New England Patriots Girls High School Flag Football championship.

news

Die Patriots kommen für eine Woche nach Deutschland!

Mitte Juli ist es wieder soweit und die Patriots kommen für eine Woche nach Deutschland! Hier findet ihr alle Infos.

news

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Bud Light sponsors newest field-level game day activation and hospitality space in the NFL and MLS.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising