Two new rules to be tested at the Pro Bowl

ARTICLE 2. FALSE START

It is a False Start if the ball has been placed ready for play, and, prior to the snap, an offensive player who has assumed a set position charges or moves in such a way as to simulate the start of a play, or if an offensive player who is in motion makes a sudden movement toward the line of scrimmage. Any quick abrupt movement by a single offensive player, or by several offensive players in unison, which simulates the start of the snap, is a false start.

Exceptions:

This does not apply to an offensive player under the center who turns his head or shoulders, unless the movement is an obvious attempt to draw an opponent offside. This does not apply to a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance who flinches or picks up one foot, as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground, and he resets for one second prior to the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be "in motion" for purposes of the "illegal shift" rules.

Item 1. Interior Lineman. It is a False Start if an interior lineman (tackle to tackle) takes or simulates a three-point stance, and then changes his position or moves the hand that is on the ground.

An interior lineman who is in a two-point stance is permitted to reset in a three-point stance or change his position, provided that he resets prior to the snap. If he does not reset prior to the snap, it is a False Start.

Item 2. Eligible Receiver. If all 11 offensive players have been set for at least one full second, and any flexed eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet, it is a False Start.

If an eligible receiver who is on the line of scrimmage moves backward immediately prior to the snap and does not reset before the snap, it is a False Start.