Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Ryan immediately made his impact felt after being selected out of Rutgers in the third round of the 2013 draft, playing just over 50 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie and picking off five passes including one that he returned for a touchdown. He continued to be a role player in 2014 at cornerback as the team added free agents Darrell Revis and Brandon Browner to man the outside starting spots, and earned his first Super Bowl ring.

But in 2015 Ryan emerged as a full-time starter, playing 89 percent of the defensive snaps.

Paired with Malcolm Butler, Ryan was part of a strong home-grown cornerback duo who led the Patriots to back-to-back AFC Championships and a second championship title in 2016. His performance against the Texans in the 2016 AFC Divisional round was one of the most productive games of his career as Ryan recorded an interception that he returned for 23 yards, defended three passes and had seven combined tackles.

His emergence earned Ryan a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans, as he'd go on to be a productive member of Tennesee's secondary for all three years, capping off his tenure by picking off Tom Brady in his final game as a Patriot and returning it for a touchdown to close out a Titans playoff win in Foxborough.