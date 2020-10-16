Unfiltered Notebook 10/16: Pats cancel Friday's practice

Lawrence Guy draws coaches praise

Lawrence Guy has been a stalwart along the defensive interior this season and could be even more vital with injury concerns in the position group. The veteran will play a key role as usual against the Broncos.

"His football intelligence is second to none, he understands everything as far as space is concerned up front," said inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. "That's definitely valuable for the second-level defenders and valuable for our defense. His intelligence helps us more than anything. You don't have to tell him what to do, he knows exactly what everyone is supposed to do and that's helpful anytime you have a young group."

Knowing what everyone is supposed to do is a consistent trait of the Patriots defense. This season new members of the team commented how impressed they were that players like Guy knew what other position groups were doing.

"We always stress you can play a lot faster if you know what the other 10 guys around you are doing," said outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick. "So the more that those guys can understand scheme, understand what people around them are doing, there's a lot of communication out there on the field.

"It really helps when everybody's on the same page."

For defensive linemen like Guy there isn't a lot of glory in statistics even if he's playing a vital role. They take pride in doing the dirty work that allows other players to make the plays.

"You have to know from day one that this is a selfless defensive line unit," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington. "You're going to take on the dirty work, put your hand in the ground every play, being able to take on double teams, defeat blockers, play with your hands, play at the line of scrimmage and you might not make the tackle but you're gonna be able to take on two for someone else to make the tackle and that's unselfish."

And for that kind of play, Guy sets the example.