Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 15 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Pics From The Practice Field, Fueled by Gatorade 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Patriots back in the saddle for Broncos prep

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Patriots back in the saddle for Broncos prep

Oct 15, 2020 at 05:15 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

nkeal-harry-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday for the first time since Saturday with some big names returning to action from the Covid-19 Reserve list like Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore. After a bizarre week of preparation last week that was almost entirely virtual, the team shifted back into more familiar territory with a padded practice.

"[W]e've talked about kind of getting back into things and evaluating a little bit as we go," said Bill Belichick on Thursday morning. "We've talked about that as a coaching staff and I think we've just got to have a good awareness and feel for practice and see where everybody is. Are they where they were the last time we practiced regularly or do we need to make a little bit of an adjustment there? So, we'll just have to see."

While the coaches have plenty to evaluate, the players were just happy to be back in a somewhat normal routine with two of their best players back in the mix.

"We knew something like this might happen before the season and it's just adapting to it," said John Simon. "We got a good group of veterans that are able to lead some of the younger guys along and make sure they're still locked in. We put together a pretty good practice today, that's the first step to building to Sunday at 1pm. We just have to keep doing it and stay resilient and I think we're handling things pretty well so far."

"Us as a team, it felt like we were itching to get back on the field," said Gunner Olszewski. "Everybody is chomping at the bit to get out there and throw the pigskin around."

Chase Winovich tried to use the unexpected time off to reset from the first quarter of the season and refresh himself mentally for long grind to the playoffs that is about to ensue.

"I definitely got to unwind and just unpack the first part of the season," said Winovich. "Just getting yourself focused for the last push. I'm feeling great, I'm feeling motivated and I'm looking forward to the last 12 games."

Newton and Gilmore's presences were hard to miss at practice and their teammates were happy to have the team back together on the field where they belong. Jonathan Jones said he kept checking in with Gilmore while he was away from the team via text message, while N'Keal Harry said he welcomed the return of Newton and his energy.

"[Cam]'s a very vocal guy, he likes to have fun out there so you know it kind of brings back that mood, that fun kind of mood out there," said Harry.

"It felt good to have everybody out there as a team," said Jones. "Just to get out there and practice, you miss having those guys out there. They are a big part of what we do so just having them out there today definitely felt different."

cam-newton-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Practice & Injury Report

The Patriots took to the upper fields for a fully-padded practice, their first real practice in over a week. The big news was the team welcomed back Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and practice squadder Bill Murray to the field. Deatrich Wise was not spotted, nor was new signee Carl Davis, and with Byron Cowart absent and reportedly on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, the team could have some depth concerns along the defensive line for this matchup.

Murray's return could've been why practice squad player Paul Quessenberry was also absent.

Injury Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

Webex Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on the challenges of self-evaluation after losing the bye week:

"I think it's a little harder this year to, in your words, analyze your team, just because of the number of moving parts. Again, the way that things are configured this year – again, the injured reserve, the practice squad availability – there are a lot of things there that change not only our team, but the teams that we play very much week-to-week, as well. I would say it's a little bit harder this year to take that long-term view of team analysis and so forth, again because of the number of changes and adjustments that not only our team but other teams have made so far in the season and I think there's probably a good reason to think that it will continue that way to a certain degree."

Jonathan Jones on his virtual beach background:

"Join me in paradise."

Ohio State grad John Simon on Chase Winovich's offer of a Michigan win for his birthday:

"I've been waiting for one for a while, so we'll see."

Pics From The Practice Field, Fueled by Gatorade 

Check out photos of the Patriots practicing at Gillette Stadium in preparation for their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.

N'Keal Harry
1 / 29

N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Newton
2 / 29

Cam Newton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ryan Izzo
3 / 29

Ryan Izzo

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger
4 / 29

Kyle Dugger

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
5 / 29

Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Pinckney
6 / 29

Michael Pinckney

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore
7 / 29

Stephon Gilmore

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer
8 / 29

Brian Hoyer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Murray
9 / 29

Bill Murray

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris
10 / 29

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski and Damiere Byrd
11 / 29

Gunner Olszewski and Damiere Byrd

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin Asiasi
12 / 29

Devin Asiasi

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead
13 / 29

Rex Burkhead

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt
14 / 29

Jake Burt

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham
15 / 29

Jarrett Stidham

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isaiah Zuber
16 / 29

Isaiah Zuber

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer
17 / 29

Brian Hoyer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White
18 / 29

James White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Newton
19 / 29

Cam Newton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin Ross
20 / 29

Devin Ross

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Dolegala
21 / 29

Jake Dolegala

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski
22 / 29

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin Ross and N'Keal Harry
23 / 29

Devin Ross and N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
24 / 29

Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ryan Izzo
25 / 29

Ryan Izzo

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damiere Byrd
26 / 29

Damiere Byrd

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isaiah Zuber
27 / 29

Isaiah Zuber

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
28 / 29

Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry
29 / 29

N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

The Patriots are reportedly set to get their starting quarterback back.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

The Patriots hope to get back on track and back into a football routine as they wrap up an unexpectedly-early bye week.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

The Patriots put in a rare Saturday practice in preparation for the Denver Broncos.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/2: Pats D playing with new edge

The new edge players of the Patriots defense have been making plays in 2020.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

The Patriots offense has shown plenty of flashes and now looks to put it all together against the Chiefs.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Two new faces could play significant roles for the Patriots as they take on the undefeated Chiefs.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

The Patriots shifted their focus to the speedy 3-0 Chiefs, who look even faster than last year.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/28: Wise's hard work rewarded with first-ever touchdown

The fourth-year Patriots defender played one of his best games against the Raiders, capping it with the biggest play of his career.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

The Patriots defense will have a number of different challenges to deal with against the Raiders.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

It's all about wins and losses for Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Two of the Patriots most improved players on offense and defense checked in on Wednesday.

Latest News

Patriots Release TE Paul Quessenberry from the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Patriots back in the saddle for Broncos prep

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Renovated 'fan van' puts Patriots pride on wheels

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Patriots News Blitz 10/15: Pats back on practice field today

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Patriots News Blitz 10/14: Handing out quarter-pole awards

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Patriots News Blitz 10/13: Will Newton, Gilmore be ready for Broncos?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Advertising