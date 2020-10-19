Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

One of the bright spots from the disappointing loss to the Broncos was the play of defensive back Jonathan Jones, who came up with some key stops to help keep Denver out of the end zone for the entire game. Jones was credited with three passes defensed and a huge interception that gave the Patriots a chance to win late in the game as the sixth-year player continues to ascend.

"Jon was in on several pass breakups and also made some tackles around the line of scrimmage and did a good job in the run force – you know, played a combination of the safety and corner roles – but had a real productive game and he was tested multiple times and was really in good position, played the ball well," said head coach Bill Belichick on Monday afternoon via Webex. "The interception he had was an outstanding play on the ball. He really tracked it well and made a heck of a catch. So, yeah, he had another good game for us."

Jones' interception was the fifth of his career after being held without one in 2019. That dip came off a 2018 season that saw him grab a career-high three picks.

"It was over the shoulder but I think it's a last moment he tipped it that altered a little bit for me," said Jones of the fourth-quarter takeaway. "We practice long ball drills over and over."

His rise from the ranks of undrafted special teams player in 2016 to the versatile secondary piece he's become has been remarkable. Now, Jones is a key part of every game plan no matter where he's playing.

"I think it just starts with work," said Jones on Monday of his development. "Just being out there every day working, just growing, just learning. Trying not to make the same mistakes over and over. Just continuing to grow as a player and take on more roles and develop in this league as a player."

How does he keep his position straight while playing in so many different roles? Jones credited learning the entire defense to know where he fits in.