Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

The Patriots were in to review the game film from their third-straight loss on Monday as the team looked to move on from the disappointing performance and turn the page to the Buffalo Bills.

"I can only speak for myself, I just think everything needs to be better," said linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who had seven combined tackles while playing 85 percent of the snaps against the 49ers. "Just improving and that starts with practice this week. I'm looking to improve any way we can. Obviously, coming off a loss, there's a lot to improve. We're eager and we're even excited to get back to it."

Bentley's focus on just getting back on the practice field and improving was a common thread between all the players who spoke on Monday. As bad as the results were, a huge divisional game is just around the corner, and with that a significant chance to get a big road win that could turn things around.

"There's a lot of things we got to improve upon, definitely execution things we're hurting ourselves on," said Rex Burkhead. "We've got to execute better, that starts at practice this week in preparation for the Bills. It's a tremendous challenge [getting ready] for this team."

Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy, who said he was okay after an injury scare during the 49ers game, felt that the Patriots style of practicing would be key to putting the loss behind them and reconnecting with what the team needs to do to be successful.

"We're never going to lose the fundamentals of getting after it in practice, that's the best thing about playing here," said Guy. "We always try to do our best in practice. We try to simulate the game more than anybody else I've been a part of and that's the best thing. You get the idea of what the scout team is giving you and when you get into the game you're prepared."

Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn was already on to the Bills and kept things simple.

"We just got a fix it," said Wynn. "It starts today and we just gotta take it day by day and just be perfect on everything we do."

Bill Belichick maintained his usual short-term focus, sticking to the core process that has brought many wins with it.