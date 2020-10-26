Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

The Patriots were in to review the game film from their third-straight loss on Monday as the team looked to move on from the disappointing performance and turn the page to the Buffalo Bills.
"I can only speak for myself, I just think everything needs to be better," said linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who had seven combined tackles while playing 85 percent of the snaps against the 49ers. "Just improving and that starts with practice this week. I'm looking to improve any way we can. Obviously, coming off a loss, there's a lot to improve. We're eager and we're even excited to get back to it."
Bentley's focus on just getting back on the practice field and improving was a common thread between all the players who spoke on Monday. As bad as the results were, a huge divisional game is just around the corner, and with that a significant chance to get a big road win that could turn things around.
"There's a lot of things we got to improve upon, definitely execution things we're hurting ourselves on," said Rex Burkhead. "We've got to execute better, that starts at practice this week in preparation for the Bills. It's a tremendous challenge [getting ready] for this team."
Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy, who said he was okay after an injury scare during the 49ers game, felt that the Patriots style of practicing would be key to putting the loss behind them and reconnecting with what the team needs to do to be successful.
"We're never going to lose the fundamentals of getting after it in practice, that's the best thing about playing here," said Guy. "We always try to do our best in practice. We try to simulate the game more than anybody else I've been a part of and that's the best thing. You get the idea of what the scout team is giving you and when you get into the game you're prepared."
Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn was already on to the Bills and kept things simple.
"We just got a fix it," said Wynn. "It starts today and we just gotta take it day by day and just be perfect on everything we do."
Bill Belichick maintained his usual short-term focus, sticking to the core process that has brought many wins with it.
"I'm focused on us improving and doing the best that we can, doing better than we've done," said Belichick. "We'll see where that puts us, I don't know, but we certainly need to improve from where we are, and we will. So, we'll just have to, like I said, do it in the meetings, in the walkthrough, in film sessions and on the practice field. Hopefully, that will translate into better performance on Sunday. It usually does."
Report: Copeland done for season
According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Brandon Copeland suffered a torn pec against the 49ers and is done for the season. Copeland saw an increase in snaps against the 49ers (11) after not seeing any time on defense in the last two games. He's been a core special team member though and his loss will stress some already-thin linebacker depth.
"Prayers out to him and anything he might be going through as far as injuries are concerned," said Ja'Whaun Bentley on Monday afternoon when informed of the report. "He brought a lot to the table as far as being a linebacker and a voice on the defense. Definitely a special player and even better special person."