Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

The Patriots were regrouping on Monday after another tough loss that saw the team unable to make the final plays to break their losing streak. Despite their 2-5 record, head coach Bill Belichick continued to have his short-term focus placed squarely on this new week of preparation and the New York Jets.

"The situation we're in is that we play the Jets this week and that's what we can do this week, is we can have a good week and prepare for the Jets and do everything we can to win," said Belichick on Monday afternoon via Webex.

Meanwhile quarterback Cam Newton remained confident in his hard-working team.

"It's a bunch of guys who are giving supreme effort," said Newton to the Greg Hill Show on WEEI on Monday morning. "I think everybody in that locker room knows what we can potentially be and what we're capable of being, it just takes 53 guys believing and understanding and doing their given job each and every day.""

The end-of-game fumble overshadowed what was a pretty good bounce-back performance for Newton. Until that point, the Patriots were on track to avoid turning the ball over for the first time this season. Then it all came unraveled in the blink of a forced fumble.

"I feel like each week is a different learning tool," said Newton. "For me a thing that I harp on myself is just playing 60 minutes of all focus. Not 59 minutes and 30 seconds. 60 full minutes.

"Just one play can just alter a person's feel for the whole overall game and that's just unfortunate, but that's what this game is. Nobody cares how much you put in throughout the week, they just care about the end-of-the-week production."

The veteran captains echoed Newton's confidence and were even encouraged after breaking down the film on Monday.

"We did a lot of good things, need to do a little better, but really encouraged by what we saw on tape," said Andrews. "I really think that two weeks of practice are paying off."