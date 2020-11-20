Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Gilmore back on lock

Though he hasn't played with the same dominance he had in the 2019 season, Gilmore still leads the Patriots in completion percentage when targeted (53.3) and is second in QB rating when targeted behind J.C. Jackson.

Despite a start to the season that saw him pick up three defensive pass interference penalties in the first three games and get beat for a long a touchdown by D.K. Metcalf, Gilmore was coming on before his injury and undoubtedly will provide a big boost for the Patriots as they enter the stretch run.

"Once you go out sometimes you take things for granted," said Gilmore. "I never took it for granted but it makes you really appreciate the grind each and every day. I appreciate playing on Sundays. I really appreciate being out there with your teammates."

"He's well respected and deservedly so because of his effort, his consistency and his performance and preparation and really knowing not only our game plan and what we want to do, but knowing our opponent and what their either individual or kind of team tendencies are, including the quarterback," said Belichick of Gilmore.

After getting through the trade deadline, Gilmore reaffirmed his appreciation to be in New England.