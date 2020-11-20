Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 20 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 22 - 10:40 AM

Belichick 11/20: Watson is 'hard to defend'

One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Ravens Recap, Texans Preview, Carl Davis 1-on-1

Harris 11/19: 'Challenge now is finding ways to continue to improve'

Newton 11/19: 'I'm here to win'

Belestrator: Matching up against the Texans receivers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Texans

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

McCourty 1/18: 'Winning is contagious'

Belichick 11/18: Texans are 'very good at everything'

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Ravens

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 10

Newton 11/15: 'We're finding ways to win'

Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Gilmore back on lock

Nov 20, 2020 at 02:58 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Gilmore-Jackson-EJA
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

After missing three games with a knee injury, it appears that cornerback Stephon Gilmore will make his return to action against the Texans this weekend. Since Gilmore last played in a rough loss to the 49ers, the Patriots have found a way to turn things around, going 2-1 without their best corner and still not allowing a 300-yard passer on the season.

Gilmore has been in and out of practice over the last couple of weeks, with head coach Bill Belichick praising him for helping prepare those who would be playing in the game, like J.C. Jackson who has picked off a pass in five-straight games to lead the league in interceptions.

"Yeah, Steph was great on that," said Belichick on Friday morning via Webex. "Obviously, he has a lot of experience and has played against the players that we've played against the last few week – Buffalo, the Jets and Baltimore. He's very good. He prepares like he's going to play and helps the other players that are going to play with things that he's familiar with and can give guidance and can teach from."

"It was tough not playing," said Gilmore on Friday afternoon. "Seeing your guys out there that you compete with every day, not being able to help, but I could help in another way as far as teaching the guys what I see when I'm on the field, teaching them certain techniques going against certain guys, how I used to play them. I tried to help as much as I can."

Though he hasn't played with the same dominance he had in the 2019 season, Gilmore still leads the Patriots in completion percentage when targeted (53.3) and is second in QB rating when targeted behind J.C. Jackson.

Despite a start to the season that saw him pick up three defensive pass interference penalties in the first three games and get beat for a long a touchdown by D.K. Metcalf, Gilmore was coming on before his injury and undoubtedly will provide a big boost for the Patriots as they enter the stretch run.

"Once you go out sometimes you take things for granted," said Gilmore. "I never took it for granted but it makes you really appreciate the grind each and every day. I appreciate playing on Sundays. I really appreciate being out there with your teammates."

"He's well respected and deservedly so because of his effort, his consistency and his performance and preparation and really knowing not only our game plan and what we want to do, but knowing our opponent and what their either individual or kind of team tendencies are, including the quarterback," said Belichick of Gilmore.

After getting through the trade deadline, Gilmore reaffirmed his appreciation to be in New England.

"The only thing I can do every day is come to work and prepare and try to give them my best each and every week," said Gilmore. "There's some stuff you can't control in life, you just gotta go out there and enjoy yourself. We got great coaches here, we got great players, we got young players here that are getting better and better. I'm just enjoying the moment. I love being here, I love the coaching. I'm happy that I'm a Patriot."

Webex Quotes of Note

Chase Winovich on Rob Ninkovich providing mentorship:

"We formed a relationship from the moment I was drafted. I'm pretty sure he followed me on Instagram and he had reached out to me. It was just very welcoming and [he was] excited to have me there. It was just a great experience. It's been awesome having somebody as an example. Rob is a good dude, great in the community, great personality and then obviously, he's great at football as well. I've been really lucky to have somebody like that who has been not only helpful but also very understanding and actually been in my shoes in that number 50."

Isaiah Ford on getting traded to the Patriots:

"It was my first time being traded, so you kind of see about it on TV and things like that. It was a surprise in a way but at the same time, the opportunity to come and play for such a traditional and historic organization is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I was extremely excited about becoming a New England Patriot and I just wanted to get here and get to know my teammates and get to work."

Gunner Olszewski on returning home to Houston to play:

"No I didn't play any high school games [at NRG Stadium] but I played a little league football game at halftime of a Texans game so I played a few snaps on that field. Coming home it's cool. I had to circle it last year on the calendar, it's kind of rare we get to go to Houston to years in a row. I'm pretty stoked about that. I'm looking forward to it being back in Texas."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/19: Guy's toughness and leadership setting defensive tone

The veteran defensive linemen battled through multiple injuries against the Ravens, continuing to lead by example.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

The veteran running back is having his best season yet for the Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

The second-year defender is coming off his best game as a pro in a new role. Is Winovich ready for a permanent every-down spot on D?
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

The coach, quarterback and a couple new faces checked in on a victory Monday.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/13: Slater, Pats hungry for 'complete' game

Veteran Patriots captain Matthew Slater is helping to keep the team focused through a difficult first half to the season.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton and the Patriots offense has made strides in recent weeks, but is keeping a short-term focus to continue their development.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/11: Ravens will be Patriots toughest test yet

The Patriots turn the page to the 6-2 Ravens in a big Sunday Night Football matchup.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

The Patriots look to build on the continuity of their most reliable offensive positional group.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

The Patriots quarterback looks to lead the team to a needed divisional win over the Jets.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

The Patriots have hit on another 6th-rounder from Michigan, a throwback lineman who is already tossing NFL linebackers around.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

The Patriots get a needed day off to get healthy and prepare to turn the page to a Monday night showdown with the Jets.

Latest News

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Gilmore back on lock

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/20

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Texans

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to get even in Houston

Unfiltered Notebook 11/19: Guy's toughness and leadership setting defensive tone

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/17

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/16

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Advertising