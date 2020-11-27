Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

One of the constants for the Patriots offense this year as been receiver Damiere Byrd, who is coming off a career-best game against the Texans with six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Byrd has played 92 percent of the snaps this season, the most of any non-offensive lineman and the experience is starting to pay dividends.

"The way [Damiere] prepares, knowing he goes about his daily grind, understanding what he needs to do to produce and this is from the first day I had him in the spring virtually to now," said receivers coach Mick Lombardi on Friday. "He's the same guy every single day, his consistency and mental toughness are an all-time high and I think he tries to prove that every day."

After signing during a challenging offseason, Byrd found some of the extra time valuable in helping him tackle the Patriots complicated playbook.

"I found any type of trick of the trade to try to learn it," said Byrd. "Really studied as much as I could. Being able to be virtual kind of gave me a lot of time to be able to dive into it."

Byrd was an unheralded addition after spending his first four seasons splitting time in Carolina and Arizona as a role player, but he took advantage of that time, learning under one of the greatest receivers of all time.

"He didn't really produce the first couple years in the league but he had the ability to watch guys in Carolina, a guy like Larry Fitzgerald who he played with in Arizona, how to really prepare and work hard and now he's finally getting a chance to play because of the time he put in the offseason and that's really helped him," said Lombardi.

"It was great, I learned a lot from Larry," said Byrd. "How to be a professional and just how to be consistent as a receiver, day in and day out. I really cherish my time being able to learn from him and go under his wing."

Now, with budding experience and game contributions, Byrd is becoming a key piece for a Patriots offense that welcomes his increased production.