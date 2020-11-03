Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Webex Quotes of Note

Steve Belichick on Josh Uche getting his first game action:

"Excited to get Josh out onto the field. I know he was excited to get out there. It's the first steppingstone, got a long way to go with everybody but very excited to get him out there, get him healthy and get him on the field. He can definitely help our defense."

Cam Achord on the different variations of onsides kicks the team works on:

"To give you a number on how many we attempt or how many we try I'd be lying if I told you it was one, two, three. To be honest with you it could be a number of them because as you said, we're looking to see if you can get better every day out there, so we're attempting new things and trying to develop as many as we possibly can, that way when the game comes out and presents itself, we had the best kick available for that situation."

Bill Belichick on defining an elite cornerback: