Report: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Up and down on the practice squad in 2019 but finishing strong, Ford picked up this season where he left off, playing over 50 percent of the snaps for the Dolphins with 18 catches for 184 yards. At 6'2", Ford is a tall slot target, a big area of need without Edelman or Harry. Ford should immediately join Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers as the top receiving options.

On just a one-year, $750K deal, Ford will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020, giving the Patriots a good chance to retain him for 2021.

Ford had a notable game against the Patriots in the 2019 season finale, where he caught seven passes on nine targets for 54 yards along with a rush for 11 yards. He also collected two catches for 13 yards against the Patriots in this season's opener.