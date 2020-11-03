Report: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Patriots are making a trade with the Dolphins to acquire wide receiver Isaiah Ford. Ford, a fourth-year player out of Virginia Tech with 41 catches in 16 career games, provides reinforcements for a position group that lost Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry to injury last week. Terms of the deal were a 2022 7th-rounder according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.
Up and down on the practice squad in 2019 but finishing strong, Ford picked up this season where he left off, playing over 50 percent of the snaps for the Dolphins with 18 catches for 184 yards. At 6'2", Ford is a tall slot target, a big area of need without Edelman or Harry. Ford should immediately join Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers as the top receiving options.
On just a one-year, $750K deal, Ford will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020, giving the Patriots a good chance to retain him for 2021.
Ford had a notable game against the Patriots in the 2019 season finale, where he caught seven passes on nine targets for 54 yards along with a rush for 11 yards. He also collected two catches for 13 yards against the Patriots in this season's opener.
Due to injuries, this is a move the Patriots had to make and Ford is the right kind of replacement to give their passing game a boost. Being able to keep him for another season means it fills needs both present and future.