Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed draft pick and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve.

Ford, 24, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) by Miami out of Virginia Tech in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder has played in 16 career games and has 41 receptions for 428 yards. After spending his rookie season in 2017 on injured reserve, Ford split his time between the practice squad and the 53-man roster in 2018 and 2019. He played in seven games with Miami in 2020 and recorded 18 receptions for 184 yards.