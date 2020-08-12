Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

The 2020 Patriots took the field for the first time as a team on Wednesday, an exciting development as the team continues to progress through their coronavirus-altered preseason.

"It was great, it really was, just to get out there, put the helmets on and kind of move around at a faster tempo," said running back Rex Burkhead. "We've been doing the virtual meetings, we had that all spring and then the first week here. So you see a lot of guys just through the screens like we're doing right now. It's really cool just to see guys actually out on the field moving around, getting to know them more in person."

Shaq Mason shared Burkhead's excitement to just be back on a football fields with the guys.

"It was great," said Mason. "You know, naturally nobody's played football since we were last all together. I think more than anything it was just great energy. Everybody's just excited to get back on the football field and grind. We haven't been able to go out there as a unit and do things as a whole, but today it was good to get all the guys out there. It was all smiles, high energy. We were all glad to get that going."

For Mason, these minicamp-like sessions will give him a chance to get the little parts of his technique down.