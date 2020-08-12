Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Aug 12, 2020 at 04:32 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-rex-burkhead-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The 2020 Patriots took the field for the first time as a team on Wednesday, an exciting development as the team continues to progress through their coronavirus-altered preseason.

"It was great, it really was, just to get out there, put the helmets on and kind of move around at a faster tempo," said running back Rex Burkhead. "We've been doing the virtual meetings, we had that all spring and then the first week here. So you see a lot of guys just through the screens like we're doing right now. It's really cool just to see guys actually out on the field moving around, getting to know them more in person."

Shaq Mason shared Burkhead's excitement to just be back on a football fields with the guys.

"It was great," said Mason. "You know, naturally nobody's played football since we were last all together. I think more than anything it was just great energy. Everybody's just excited to get back on the football field and grind. We haven't been able to go out there as a unit and do things as a whole, but today it was good to get all the guys out there. It was all smiles, high energy. We were all glad to get that going."

For Mason, these minicamp-like sessions will give him a chance to get the little parts of his technique down.

"Just taking the mental aspects and getting your footwork down, getting your hand placement," said Mason. "It's good to actually be out there with the guys and just seeing things, seeing live bullets instead of you know, just being behind a computer screen and just watching things. It's good to get out there and get moving a little bit."

The team is expected to strap on full pads early next week and with limited practice time and no preseason games, everyone understands that every practice moment counts and the clock is ticking.

"With no preseason games, that means every time we step onto the practice field, every single rep is huge," said Burkhead. "We're being evaluated every single day, it's a competition and I think that's what the younger guys really understand as well. Not having a spring to really be able to put any tape out there for the coaches or get to be seen. It's really just every single day, learning as fast as possible for those guys, even myself, continuing to learn and understanding we're competing every single day even though we may not have games. It just heightens that level of competition at practice even more more."

Competition aside, there was great energy for on Wednesday and despite the looming season and the challenges it will present, the first day on the field was a welcome relief for eveveryone.

"As a whole we're just excited to be back together," said Burkhead. "We're looking forward to the season but it's just great being back there on the field today."

Rex Burkhead to Mike Reiss on his preference between Pat Patriot and the Flying Elvis:

"I like a mixture of it. I like a little bit of the throwback as well, you know I like mixing it up a little bit. But yeah the Pat Patriot one's cool, I like it."

Damiere Byrd on being teammates for one year with Stephon Gilmore:

"He's been the same guy from what I remember. Quiet, confident. Great player. Knows what he has to do to help the team and he does it."

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll
Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Pats veterans focus on consistency and stepping up their leadership as the team progresses toward on-field work.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020
Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Patriots coaches make their 2020 media availability debut as the team marks their fifth day of training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge
Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Three Patriots veterans check in virtually from a very different looking facility and training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook: Brady market clarity, captains come back
Unfiltered Notebook: Brady market clarity, captains come back

With the opening of the legal tampering period, here's where things stand with Tom Brady and other Patriots news.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/22: Offseason updates on Edelman, Bielema and McCourty
Unfiltered Notebook 1/22: Offseason updates on Edelman, Bielema and McCourty

Some updates on significant Patriots news during the Super Bowl bye week.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019
Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019

The Patriots players and coaches packed up the locker room and prepared to embark on an offseason filled with questions.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/2: Playoff business as usual for Brady, Belichick
Unfiltered Notebook 1/2: Playoff business as usual for Brady, Belichick

The coach and quarterback continue to ignore the noise and focus their energy on the Titans.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Can Pats offense peak against familiar foes?
Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Can Pats offense peak against familiar foes?

The Patriots offense has been better in recent weeks but they'll need their best game of the season to survive and advance.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Patriots brace for well-balanced Titans attack
Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Patriots brace for well-balanced Titans attack

The Patriots defense prepares for a Titans offense that is one of the best and most versatile in the league.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Patriots lock in on a short week of Titans playoff preparation
Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Patriots lock in on a short week of Titans playoff preparation

After a surprising loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots must quickly shift into playoff mode for a Wild Card matchup against the Titans.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/27: Experienced secondary keys Patriots playoff hopes
Unfiltered Notebook 12/27: Experienced secondary keys Patriots playoff hopes

A trio of three-time Super-Bowl-winning safeties on the back end and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate at cornerback have led the Patriots defense to one of their best years in team history.

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

