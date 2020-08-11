20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

8. Is there enough linebacker depth?

The Pats essentially lost their top four linebackers from last season, and while Ja'Whaun Bentley is a holdover projected for an increased role, there just isn't the experience on the second level that the team has been accustomed to in recent years. They seem to have enough young depth to piece it all together, but it will be vital for some of those young players to make a jump. The depth of the interior linebacker group is most interesting, with Brandon Copeland being a wild card. If he can play inside, as he has experience with in the past, he might have a major role on defense this year.