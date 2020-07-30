Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Post-draft, things were quiet as the team navigated an offseason decimated by the novel coronavirus that forced training activities to all be done virtually. That was until late-June when the team struck a deal with quarterback Cam Newton.

The move dramatically altered the narrative surrounding the Pats plans to replace Brady, and gave them a former MVP on a low-risk deal who is motivated to prove people wrong. After two injury-marred seasons, Newton enters an excellent situation with a veteran offensive line and secondary, along with a nice stable of running backs.

The Patriots were largely systematic in their approach this offseason. There's no question they're entering a period of uncertainty with transition at the most important position in the game. But they've done well to get younger after being the oldest team in the league by a significant margin.

The unknown is whether the younger players can step up and replace the veterans who have brought so much success in recent seasons. If the Patriots are to sustain their dominance into a third decade they will need new blood to emerge, and this was only exacerbated by multiple veteran starters choosing to opt out.

But for 2020 things are still in pretty good shape. If Newton can give them consistency while also presenting some new problems for defenses, New England should be once again in the mix to win their 12th-straight AFC East divisional championship. That would be no small feat after all their departures and opt outs in the midst of a pandemic.