Patriots offense can exploit Dalton Keene's untapped potential

How Keene's game translates to the NFL is a big question, but he's joining an experienced offensive coordinator who won't hesitate to design plays that lean into his player's strengths. Like all rookies, Keene will have a steep learning curve, but he has untapped potential that could finally be reached as a pro.

"I think as soon as he starts learning the NFL game a little more I really believe his catching ability, and his route running was underrated," said McGatlin. "I really feel like he's going to be great at that, and I really feel like his yards after the catch is going be something that will be fun to watch. He's a powerful runner, but he's also got great vision. That's one thing, he's got great vision, sees a hole really well or open field really well."

Of almost equal importance is how Keene will fit in off the field, where Coach McGatlin praised him for his dedication to the program.

While in college Keene would return to Chatfield to help out and since breaking most of the school's weight lifting numbers, he's helped set the bar for new players to break those records. The impact Keene had on the program still reverberates, years later.

"As far as just the human being is, he's just one of the kindest human beings," said McGatlin. "He'll go out of his way to say 'hey' to anybody, which I love. He gets on the field, he's just an animal in the weight room, he's an animal, but generally just a good, good person. That's what I love about him."

Keene was excited to get going in New England, a team that seems well-equipped to make the most of his skillset.

"The winning culture and just taking it day by day and working hard," said Keene when asked about his impression of the Patriots. "I think that really reflects me as a player.