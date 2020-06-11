20 Burning Patriots roster questions

With reports that Patriots players and coaches won't return to team facilities until training camp, we're about to settle in for the longest and quietest part of the offseason. The team appears poised to start the 2020 season without any in-person offseason team activities – the first time they take the field as a team it will be in late-July. They've made the best of it with virtual meetings and private throwing sessions, but the circumstances have provided unique new challenges which should echo into summer and fall.