On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

For a majority of the past two decades, New England has enjoyed the almost unheard-of luxury of one head coach (Bill Belichick) and one quarterback (Tom Brady) working with the same quarterback coach (Josh McDaniels) in the same offensive system. With Brady now calling signals in Tampa, not only will the Patriots have a new, to-be-determined QB under center this season, that player and whoever backs him up on the depth chart will also report directly to a new position coach.

"[We'll] try to keep it the same mentality, but adapt it to the players we have," McDaniels remarked during a video conference with reporters on August 7. "I'm thankful for the experiences I've had when I didn't have Tom… the Matt Cassel year [2008], which I learned a lot about how to tailor something to somebody else's strengths. We had to play that stretch [in 2016] with Jacoby [Brissett] and Jimmy [Garoppolo]. I thought that was helpful. And I was away for three years."

McDaniels, of course, remains on Belichick's staff in his customary offensive coordinator role, a position he's essentially held since 2004 (though he didn't have the title initially), save those aforementioned three seasons from 2009-11 when McDaniels worked for the Broncos and Rams organizations.

As OC, McDaniels is mostly responsible for overseeing the Patriots offense in its entirety and calling plays on game days. Heretofore throughout his lengthy career with New England, McDaniels has also shepherded the QBs in particular, with help from various assistants over the years (e.g., Jerry Schuplinski, Mick Lombardi most recently). In 2020, McDaniels relinquishes the title of quarterback coach to Jedd Fisch, a contemporary with considerable experience in both the major college and NFL coaching ranks.

"Josh is still extremely involved with the quarterbacks. We're doing so much together in that regard," Fisch is quick to point out during a video conference with reporters on August 7. "What it does enable you to do, when you're the coordinator and you have a quarterback coach designated, is that you have the opportunity at times to break away and start working ahead potentially. It's another set of eyes.

"What Josh has done as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in this league is unmatched. So, to assist him in any way, shape, or form, and then be another set of ears, another person that can help contribute to the game plan, and help teach these [QBs] is just… a great challenge, great opportunity, very exciting, obviously, to be a part of something as special as New England and what they've done offensively over the last 20 years. Specifically, working with Josh, learning from Josh and the entire offensive staff, and Coach Belichick."

McDaniels and Fisch were born two weeks apart, with the latter being the negligibly younger of the two. Despite this, plus the fact that, unlike McDaniels, Fisch never actually played football in high school or college, the now 44-year-old got a two-year head-start on McDaniels in their coaching careers.

Fisch started out as a high school assistant coach in 1997, then an Arena League assistant in 1998. In 1999, Fisch (the University of Florida) and McDaniels (Michigan State) were hired as graduate assistants at major college programs. The pair first met in early 2000 when their respective schools squared off in the Citrus Bowl and have gotten to know and respect one another's work, having crossed paths numerous times since. The opportunity to work on the same staff didn't come along, however, until the Patriots hired Fisch this past January.