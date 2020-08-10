Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Aug 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Aug 10, 2020 at 01:58 PM
2500x1406-julian-edelman-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Three more Patriots veterans met with the media on Webex video conference on Monday as the team looks forward to moving into more of a minicamp schedule later this week. Julian Edelman led things off, making his first appearance since the 2019 season ended.

"It's definitely crazy," said Edelman when reminded how quickly his 11th season had arrived. "I can remember like it was yesterday when I was a rookie. Time flies when you're having fun and I've had a lot of fun here and hopefully, this fun continues."

Edelman now must help lead a resurgent wide receiver group as they all adjust to the next starting quarterback. The group features three second-year players and three undrafted rookies. The veteran will be counted on to help get everyone up speed as quickly as possible.

"I think if I go out and try to lead by example, how to prepare myself with taking care of my body, and preparing myself mentally for the day and taking things from the classroom to the walkthroughs to the other walkthrough and eventually practice, and just trying to be a professional, that is the best I can do," said Edelman.

Edelman found the time he spent during the offseason throwing with all three of the quarterbacks to be valuable, while the early days of August have been a lot about catching up on team bonding that started in those private sessions.

"Right now, we're really focusing on getting our condition, brushing up our minds on the material that our coaches are giving us and learning each other," said Edelman. "It's been a funky year with the organized team activities where we've been virtual like this the whole time. It's been great to just go out here and exciting to meet your teammates in person."

While the quarterback competition is at the forefront of everyone's mind, Edelman was quick to mention all three of the signal callers. The premium on competition continues for the Patriots.

"Everyone's out here and everyone's competing at all positions," said Edelman. "Competition makes us all better. We're looking forward to going out and eventually getting in pads and getting ready and preparing for real football.

"That's what this season is going to be about -- about adjusting and overcoming certain situations that everyone is having to deal with. We got a long road ahead of us but if we keep on bringing our hard hat and lunch pail to work and coming in here with a purpose, that's usually when good things happen. That's what I'm going to try to do."

Wynn makes off-season strides

2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn enters 2020 fully healthy and excited to get to work. Wynn has an even bigger spotlight on him now as the only returning starter at tackle. The Patriots will need a huge year out of Wynn and he seems poised to deliver.

"It's been real good," said Wynn of his preparations for the season. "This offseason I actually got a chance to just be able to work on the small things, as far as just strengthening my body, as opposed to having to rehab anything given that this is my first official offseason that I was healthy. So, I feel great."

Wynn and the new starting right tackle will have good help as the Patriots return the core interior trio that went to three Super Bowls together and won two of them.

"It is definitely helpful," said Wynn of having Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Shaq Mason all back. "Being next to the guys that are very experienced they're able to help me, as well as, we're also able to help out the rookies or the other guys who are not as experienced as well."

Wynn was especially glad to have Thuney back.

"Of course I was excited because having someone like that, who's that experienced, playing next to me is great," said Wynn. "Given last season being out there we were able to get that bond and chemistry playing together. It was good hearing he was coming back and I'm going to enjoy playing next to Joe."

Another major transition for the offensive line will be the departure of Dante Scarnecchia, but Wynn expressed confidence in new offensive line coaches Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo, who are Scar disciples.

"Both coaches, Cole and Carmen, have experience with coach Scar," Wynn pointed out. "It's nothing different as far as teaching. It's exciting. It's not nothing new that we really we have to learn. Like I said, they've been under Scar so it's a lot of his teaching as well."

2500x1406-lawrence-guy-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Webex Quotes of Note

Lawrence Guy on Cam Newton:

"You get a person like that -- big body, mobile quarterback -- it's like 'this is going to be exciting when we get to practice.' But the dynamic he brings into the locker room and everybody embracing him it's the best part because you know we got a unique team here. Once he came here he fit right in. I think Hoy and Stidham welcomed him with open arms and them coming onto the field and hearing them talk and you can see them throwing different plays out, different aspects out. It's going to be one of those things we can't wait to get the pads on to see how everything's rolling together."

Julian Edelman on Tom Brady's departure

"Obviously, it was a little different scenario. But you gotta move on and you understand that this is a business. You know you wish him well and that's when you instantly start thinking about what you have to do to prepare yourself to go out and contribute and help the team for the upcoming year. Obviously, yeah we played a lot of ball together, I love him to death but the train keeps moving as it will when I'm not playing here. It just always keeps going. We gotta worry about the people we have here and try to prepare ourselves the best we can with the situation we're in with everything we're dealing with."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Patriots coaches make their 2020 media availability debut as the team marks their fifth day of training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Three Patriots veterans check in virtually from a very different looking facility and training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook: Brady market clarity, captains come back
news

Unfiltered Notebook: Brady market clarity, captains come back

With the opening of the legal tampering period, here's where things stand with Tom Brady and other Patriots news.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/22: Offseason updates on Edelman, Bielema and McCourty
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/22: Offseason updates on Edelman, Bielema and McCourty

Some updates on significant Patriots news during the Super Bowl bye week.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/5: Patriots close the book on 2019

The Patriots players and coaches packed up the locker room and prepared to embark on an offseason filled with questions.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/2: Playoff business as usual for Brady, Belichick
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/2: Playoff business as usual for Brady, Belichick

The coach and quarterback continue to ignore the noise and focus their energy on the Titans.
Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Can Pats offense peak against familiar foes?
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Can Pats offense peak against familiar foes?

The Patriots offense has been better in recent weeks but they'll need their best game of the season to survive and advance.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Patriots brace for well-balanced Titans attack
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Patriots brace for well-balanced Titans attack

The Patriots defense prepares for a Titans offense that is one of the best and most versatile in the league.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Patriots lock in on a short week of Titans playoff preparation
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Patriots lock in on a short week of Titans playoff preparation

After a surprising loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots must quickly shift into playoff mode for a Wild Card matchup against the Titans.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/27: Experienced secondary keys Patriots playoff hopes
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/27: Experienced secondary keys Patriots playoff hopes

A trio of three-time Super-Bowl-winning safeties on the back end and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate at cornerback have led the Patriots defense to one of their best years in team history.
Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Patriots defense preparing for improved Dolphins offense
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Patriots defense preparing for improved Dolphins offense

Patriots defenders prepare for an offense coming off their best game and one that knows them inside and out.

Latest News

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 7/31

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 7/31

Belichick highlights opportunity as Patriots ramp up to camp

Belichick highlights opportunity as Patriots ramp up to camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Advertising