Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Wynn makes off-season strides

2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn enters 2020 fully healthy and excited to get to work. Wynn has an even bigger spotlight on him now as the only returning starter at tackle. The Patriots will need a huge year out of Wynn and he seems poised to deliver.

"It's been real good," said Wynn of his preparations for the season. "This offseason I actually got a chance to just be able to work on the small things, as far as just strengthening my body, as opposed to having to rehab anything given that this is my first official offseason that I was healthy. So, I feel great."

Wynn and the new starting right tackle will have good help as the Patriots return the core interior trio that went to three Super Bowls together and won two of them.

"It is definitely helpful," said Wynn of having Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Shaq Mason all back. "Being next to the guys that are very experienced they're able to help me, as well as, we're also able to help out the rookies or the other guys who are not as experienced as well."

Wynn was especially glad to have Thuney back.

"Of course I was excited because having someone like that, who's that experienced, playing next to me is great," said Wynn. "Given last season being out there we were able to get that bond and chemistry playing together. It was good hearing he was coming back and I'm going to enjoy playing next to Joe."

Another major transition for the offensive line will be the departure of Dante Scarnecchia, but Wynn expressed confidence in new offensive line coaches Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo, who are Scar disciples.