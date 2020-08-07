Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

The Patriots coaches and quarterbacks spoke with the media on Friday, a jam-packed day of coverage that was a reminder of the building momentum toward the first padded practice of the season on August 17.

"We're on the fifth day here, this is really phase one for us, so meetings, and a total of an hour walk-through on the field today, then the players are running and lifting with the strength coaches," said Bill Belichick, kicking off the day. "The players are transitioning to a higher gear and higher volume and more intensity on a basis that's good for training."

With the passing of the opt-out deadline, the team is settling into a new normal for training camp, a condensed version of what they're used to.

"Each year is different," said Belichick. "This year the ramp-up pace, instead of being during the spring, then taking a break and coming back for training camp, is all taking place in one sequence without a break essentially. That's a little bit different but I think it will work. I think the players will be prepared physically and mentally to play football assuming the conditions stay similar to what they are now."

Jerod Mayo was a linebacker for Belichick the last time an offseason was so different. In 2011, the lockout prevented players for any contact with their teams prior to reporting to camp, but the players could still get together. That's what Mayo thought the team would miss most.

"In 2011, it was a little bit different. The lock out and all that stuff, we could still work out together, we could still be close and build that camaraderie, and that's really the challenge now," said Mayo.

Given the new circumstances and the Patriots youth at his position group, Mayo stressed taking accountability to the next level.

"The guys have to take some accountability and not only as far as keeping each other healthy and following all the guidelines, but also accountability getting that extra work in," said Mayo. "We only have a short window right now, it's not like during the regular season where I can meet with them all day. Right now, with these young guys -- it's crazy to say [Ja'whaun] Bentley's one of the older guys in the room -- spend more extra time with these guys, whether it's virtually, Facetime, whatever it is. They just have to take it on their own and be accountable to each other so when we do step on the field, everyone's on the same page."

But Mayo wasn't deterred by the youth movement. Combined, he and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick will have four rookies and two second-year players.

"One advantage of having a young group is that they're very mold-able," said Mayo. "So right now they're coming in they really don't know much. I've liked that, to have those young guys who are willing to try just about anything. Sometimes the older players, they kinda get stuck in their ways, especially players that have done something a certain way at a high level, you try to tweak that it's a little more difficult."

New offensive line coaches Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo have plenty of youth themselves, and acknowledged they all have a lot of work to do in a short period, along with the rest of the NFL.