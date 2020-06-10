Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

"This offseason was my first official offseason because I'm able to just go out and work out and not rehab. It's been different. It's great being able to still be involved with everything that's going on with our team with the meetings and all that, but that aspect of not having that camaraderie of being in the same facility together is missed. Other than that it's been great."

Wynn has spent the offseason in Massachusetts but hasn't been at team's facility in Foxborough. He's managed to get his workouts in and has had some interaction with teammates, but like most players in the NFL his daily routine has consisted mostly of online meetings and virtual learning sessions.

"It has been different," Wynn explained. "We're missing that key piece. It's always 50/50 classroom and execution out on the field. For offensive line play is not just about you. It's also about relying on other people to help you do your job and helping them do theirs. There's a comfort that comes with working together on the field, not just watching film and learning in the classroom. But we definitely try to take advantage of the time we have together."

The Patriots hope they can get their five offensive linemen together regularly this season. In addition to missing Wynn for half the season, New England was without center David Andrews all year as the captain dealt with blood clots in his lungs. Andrews and Wynn are now back, and with Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon all under contract, there's a possibility that the offensive line emerges as one of the team's real strengths.

If that is to happen it will be under the direction of a new position coach. Dante Scarnecchia retired for the second time and won't be part of the equation in 2020. That likely leaves Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo, who were both on the staff last season, in charge of the guys up front.

"My short time with Scar I enjoyed very much," Wynn said. "My perspective is obviously limited but to me he is the best there is. He will be missed and he's very respected. [Popovich and Bricillo] have experience under Scar so it's been good. We haven't really noticed too much of a change and we're all eager to get started."