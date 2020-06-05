In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

"I just have to bring that same mindset going into this offseason, this coming training camp and this season, that I'm still in competition mode - with myself and with everyone else in the league. There's just not another person on the roster."

To do that, Bailey reflects on another defining, if humbling moment in his football career. As a Stanford freshman, he lost his job as the Cardinal punter. With just 10 in-game attempts that season, he averaged less than 35 yards.

"I grew tremendously from that," Bailey recalled. "I struggled and had to grow up mentally and emotionally to play on a big stage. I try to keep that attitude and not settle and keep growing. Anything can happen in this league in the blink of an eye. You always have to try to keep improving. You're in a mental game with yourself."

Toward that end, Bailey tries to investigate what other punters around the league are doing in terms of workouts and training. He also seeks advice from more experienced players, like Gostkowski, to learn from them and find areas where he can improve in all aspects of his game.

After one full season in the National Football League, Bailey is now an established veteran on the Patriots roster, albeit still a young one.

"Yeah, I have a little bit of experience," he acknowledged, "but I try and punt as confidently as possible. I tried to come to the Patriots as confident as I could be. I felt like I was able to do my job better if I felt confident. Having more game experience helps me with that confidence."

Bailey and Cardona, who is entering Year 6 of his pro career, comprise two-thirds of New England's specialist trio. If the punter, based on his time thus far in New England, can impart any wisdom to incoming rookie placekicker Justin Rohrwasser, chosen by New England - like Bailey - in Round 5, it would be this.

"It's just about putting your head down and trying to kick footballs as best you can for this team. I'm looking forward to getting to know him better and having success, the three of us, for this team."

In 2020, Bailey is also working with a new position coach. With special teams coordinator Joe Judge having left a few months ago to take over as New York Giants head coach, assistant special teams coach Cam Achord is expected to step into Judge's vacated role (as of today, there's been no official 2020 coaching assignment announcements by the Patriots).

Meanwhile, the Patriots continue their offseason workout program remotely, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, and Bailey is keeping himself physically and mentally fit, even while he's on the West Coast.

"Just trying to prepare as normal and trying to make this jump to Year 2 as best as possible and improve every day. I thought [2019] was a good starting block," he remarked about his personal effort.