Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

At the conclusion of his rookie season, Winovich immediately began the process of self-evaluation to see how he could elevate his game and find that consistency.

"After the season was over I kind of jumped right into the film in terms of just watching all of my plays from last year," Winovich said. "And just try to understand, if it was a bad play, why was it a bad play? If it was a good play, just trying to get a better understanding of my weaknesses and my strengths. And then the second phase of that was this offseason kind of really targeting those and trying to build off of that."

Building off of that includes a multi-pronged approach this offseason with no stone left unturned as Winovich tries to build off of the foundation he established as a rookie.

"Like my emotional well-being, my attention, my note taking ability," explained Winovich as he listed off the areas he's working on. "And then from a physical standpoint, especially in this offseason, I've tried to incorporate things like mobility.

"And from a team perspective, just being more consistent with making sure that I got my assignments, I executed each play and take care of my responsibilities to the best of my abilities."

Another part of his offseason regime has included early-morning yoga workouts as Winovich has tried to get as detailed as possible.

"To improve, you've got to improve across the board," Winovich said. "And that's just a matter of making maybe one or two percent better in my mobility, one or two percent better in my diet and how I eat and simplifying all of that stuff. And yoga has a lot of practice, a lot of usefulness from a mindfulness standpoint, from a flexibility standpoint."

The opportunity to get to the next level is certainly there, but making the second-year jump during an offseason ravaged by the pandemic has provided a unique challenge. Like all the Patriots players and coaches, Winovich was trying to make the best of it despite not being able to have the full team together for offseason team activities.

"You always want to be with the boys, being able to chat it up, especially after working out and stuff, but it's just the times," Winovich said, "and one thing I've learned over this past year, too, you just got to control what you can control and you've got to trust the process. And Coach Belichick and the rest of the staff have done a great job of orchestrating these meetings and making sure that we're making something out of nothing."

With much uncertainty as to how and when the season will commence and what it will look like, Winovich has maintained the short-term focus that has been a hallmark of the Patriots for two decades.