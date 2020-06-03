Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 03:05 PM

Meyers making the mental leap

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-jakobi-meyers-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

Bill Belichick often says a player's biggest improvement comes in their second year. With a season of NFL football under their belts, players are often more comfortable and allow their abilities to take over. With that in mind we thought it would make sense to check in on several players entering Year 2 (and some others who have seen little playing time) to see how they're progressing in this strange offseason.

It seems like every spring there's at least one unknown player who stands out during workouts and puts himself in line to earn a roster spot. Last spring, Jakobi Meyers was one of those players.

Bill Belichick has made a habit out of finding use for undrafted rookies, and Meyers was one of two wide receivers (Gunner Olszewski) who took that path to Foxborough a year ago.

While Meyers enjoyed some success in his rookie season, catching 26 passes for 359 yards while filling a complementary role in the offense, he's looking for more in Year 2.

"Mentally, I want to be levels ahead of where I was last year," Meyers said of his goals for 2020. "Understanding not only what we're doing but also why we're doing it. Earning trust to make the right play. I want to build on last year. It was a nice stepping stone, but I want to keep building and growing."

Meyers has spent the offseason back home in Georgia, where he's benefited slightly from the state's somewhat relaxed measures in dealing the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been able to work out both on his own and with some friends, although he hasn't been able to do much with teammates beyond regular video interaction.

The former quarterback at North Carolina State hasn't been bothered by the restrictions, however.

"I don't need a football field to know what my assignment is," Meyers said, referring to the mental reps that have dominated his spring. "I feel like I will be a lot further ahead. I didn't know if I'd even make the team or what role I might have or where I'd be playing. I still have chip on my shoulder, like will I even be here? I'm staying ready for my name to be called. I need to make sure I give them a reason to keep me around."

If Meyers can get a handle on the mental side of the game it's clear he has something to offer. At 6-2, 200 pounds, he's a little bigger than the Patriots typical slot receivers through the years. But his smooth strides and noticeable strength make him a tough matchup inside, which was particularly evident last summer.

During the preseason, Meyers led New England with 20 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He often showed his toughness between the hashes, where he made catches in traffic while also breaking more than his share of tackles to pick up extra yards.

Those yards are critical in the Patriots passing attack, which often relies on the ability of the receivers to move the chains after making the catch.

Meyers believes the key for him making the jump toward consistent regular-season success will come now. As he and his teammates meet regularly for online meetings, he continues to do his best to know and understand the offense at a higher level than his rookie season.

"That's the key for me this year," he began. "I want to be the best I can mentally. The more I understand what I'm doing the better I can play, the faster I can play. People will always be able to find you if you don't know what you're doing. You will be exposed.

"Last season was a learning experience. It was a perfect chance for me to learn, and for me to figure out how I would learn from it."

Advertising