Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers has spent the offseason back home in Georgia, where he's benefited slightly from the state's somewhat relaxed measures in dealing the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been able to work out both on his own and with some friends, although he hasn't been able to do much with teammates beyond regular video interaction.

The former quarterback at North Carolina State hasn't been bothered by the restrictions, however.

"I don't need a football field to know what my assignment is," Meyers said, referring to the mental reps that have dominated his spring. "I feel like I will be a lot further ahead. I didn't know if I'd even make the team or what role I might have or where I'd be playing. I still have chip on my shoulder, like will I even be here? I'm staying ready for my name to be called. I need to make sure I give them a reason to keep me around."

If Meyers can get a handle on the mental side of the game it's clear he has something to offer. At 6-2, 200 pounds, he's a little bigger than the Patriots typical slot receivers through the years. But his smooth strides and noticeable strength make him a tough matchup inside, which was particularly evident last summer.

During the preseason, Meyers led New England with 20 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He often showed his toughness between the hashes, where he made catches in traffic while also breaking more than his share of tackles to pick up extra yards.

Those yards are critical in the Patriots passing attack, which often relies on the ability of the receivers to move the chains after making the catch.

Meyers believes the key for him making the jump toward consistent regular-season success will come now. As he and his teammates meet regularly for online meetings, he continues to do his best to know and understand the offense at a higher level than his rookie season.

"That's the key for me this year," he began. "I want to be the best I can mentally. The more I understand what I'm doing the better I can play, the faster I can play. People will always be able to find you if you don't know what you're doing. You will be exposed.