Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Camp Cast 8/25: Day 12 Recap, Competition Ramps Up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Belichick: 'The team is starting to feel comfortable'

Camp-Cast 8/24: Day 11 Recap, Competition at Kicker, Offense Inconsistent

Patriots All Access: Preseason Special

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Camp-Cast 8/23: Day 10 Recap, Offense Makes Progress

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Camp-Cast 8/21: Day 9 Walkthrough Recap, Training Camp So Far

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Aug 25, 2020 at 04:58 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-damien-harris-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

After a rookie year that saw him limited to two games with four carries, Damien Harris is off to an impressive start in year two. Showing an improved burst and comfort catching the ball, Harris could help spark a resurgent Patriots ground game in 2020.

"Last year, I had the opportunity to just learn and absorb as much information as I could learn from the older guys," said Harris on Tuesday after practice. "Being able to learn from all those guys and being a sponge, soaking up as much as I could last year and then translating it this year and taking everything I learned last year and continuing to learn things this year. Going out there with the mindset every day to improve physically, mentally, doing whatever I can to make this team successful."

Though Harris and the other second-year players might be a little more familiar with the system and routine, they're still a long ways off from getting comfortable.

"Going from one year to the next you always want to become more comfortable," explained Harris. "The more you know and the more knowledgeable you are and know what the coaches expect of you, what your teammates expect of you, what it takes to be a New England Patriot. Once you learn that, once you figure that out, it definitely makes things a little bit easier but also at the same time it really doesn't because the best is demanded of you every single day. It's from the coaches and from your teammates, from the moment you walk in until the moment you walk out, your best is demanded. "

With four returning starters blocking for him, Harris has an offensive line that has opened holes all the way to Super Bowl titles and could do the same for him. Harris, Rex Burkhead, James White and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor have flown through some sizable holes this summer.

"Those guys work incredibly hard and they make me wanna work harder," said Harris of his offensive line. "I love running behind those guys, I can't even talk enough about how great of a job they do on a day-to-day basis and they make my life easier."

But even a great offensive line can't make it that easy.

"In the NFL, holes and gaps close quicker than they open I assure you of that," added Harris.

Until Sony Michel and Lamar Miller come off PUP, Harris will continue to see a healthy dose of carries and should be sharp and as ready to go as anyone come September 13. There's a lot of change and uncertainty this season, but Harris looks and sounds locked in.

"[E]very day you have to come in and do just that, give your best every single day and that's not easy, but I'm looking forward to the challenge every day... to get better, to improve, to continue to learn and do whatever I need to help this team be successful."

Webex Quotes of Note

Isaiah Wynn on Cam Newton's huddle handshakes:

"He just has his own unique handshake with everybody who's in the huddle. He comes in and energizes everybody."

Chase Winovich on the new look along the edges of the defense:

"We're taking things one step at a time. It's a learning curve. Whenever you lose a couple players the situation is what it is, we're just trying to adapt the best we can but we we got a lot of guys that love football, love learning about the game, coming to meetings, attacking with enthusiasm, trying to be the best we can each and every day."

Justin Herron on his first NFL training camp:

"You just gotta adapt. That's what coach Belichick always talks about, just adapting to the situation you're put into. All I'm doing is adapting and learning from the older guys and asking them questions about all the different positions."

Adam Butler on his focus:

"I can tell you that every day we go out there we are working to improve every day. We're out there, we watch the film, see what we did wrong and we try to correct it the next day."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

A trio of rookies checked in with the media for the first time since training camp began.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

The veteran receiver is setting a good example for the young and new faces now surrounding him in the receiver room.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Saturday was a day off for the Patriots players but the team was still busy, reportedly giving a veteran a raise and juggling the bottom of the roster.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch have a close eye on the next evolution of the Patriots offense.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

The veteran leader is a training camp fixture who is helping set the tone this summer.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

There have been plenty of reps for the entire Patriots roster as the team tries to master the basics.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Some of the Patriots second-year players are looking to take a significant step forward to help boost the offense.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

It felt a lot more like August usually does as the Patriots held their first padded practice of the preseason.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Things got competitive at the third practice of the preseason as the team prepares to don pads next week.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Veterans Rex Burkhead and Shaq Mason were glad to finally get on the football field after a virtual offseason.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Pats veterans focus on consistency and stepping up their leadership as the team progresses toward on-field work.

Advertising