Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Stidham still locked on competing and improving

Despite an injury setback last week, Jarrett Stidham has continued to take the field for each Patriots practice, putting in some of his most extensive work in Thursday's lively session that included referees. Though he's taken a bit of a back seat to Cam Newton in recent practices, Stidham remains focused on what he can control.

"Camp's long," said Stidham. "There's a lot of things that go into it, but I think for me my main focus, whether it was last year during the season, this off-season, this training camp, has always been just to improve every single day. There's never a perfect practice, that's the beauty of football -- you get to learn from good things you do and from bad things you do. For me, I've just really tried to continue to learn from my mistakes, learn from the things I'm doing correctly and keep moving forward and continue to try to get better."

Stidham seemed to shake off his reported injury and credited the support from his fellow quarterbacks and coaches for keeping him sharp.

"There's things that happen and sometimes you can't control everything," said Stidham. "Now I'm back on the field and excited to be back playing with the guys and everything like that. I just want to make the most of my opportunities that I have and try to make the most of them and try to continue to get better every single day."

Despite the spotlight that was put on Stidham this offseason, he continues to keep perspective, keeping his focus on what he can control -- competing and putting in the hard work to improve.

"I'm only my second year, there's a ton of room for me to grow," said Stidham. "A lot of room to improve and learn in a lot of different areas.