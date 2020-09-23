Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Izzo suddenly a veteran leader

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Ryan Izzo has been made significant strides himself. Now in his third season out of Texas, Izzo has stayed healthy and played almost 98 percent of the offensive snaps through two games.

After missing his rookie year due to injury and being held to only six games in his sophomore campaign, Izzo now is a key contributor on offense.

"I think overall, physically, I made some leaps this past off-season," said Izzo on Wednesday. "I really worked hard in the weight room and on the field. And then playbook-wise I definitely feel more comfortable. I think once you start getting those years under your belt and you get comfortable with the details and just how coaches want things done it just helps."

"Ryan's gotten a lot of snaps," said head coach Bill Belichick last week. "He's gotten more of an opportunity to work on his craft and improve. He's been able to stay out there and get better in practice, and then that's showed up in the game – and the opportunity to work with Cam [Newton] in the passing game and make some route adjustments or make some good decisions to help the rest of the route based on knowing more of what to do and having more experience doing it has led to a higher, more consistent level of performance on his end."

Though only in his third year, Izzo is already the eldest member of the tight end group, which also features rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

"Yeah I think it happened quick for me," said Izzo. "First coming in with Gronk and having Dwayne Allen. Those are really good veterans to be under and now that they're out and I'm the oldest guy in the room, I'm trying to set the example like they did for me."

"Ryan's always worked hard," said Belichick. "I mean, he doesn't say much, he's a quiet kid, but he always comes to work ready to work with a good attitude and good level of toughness and competitiveness. Fortunately, he's been able to stay healthy this year and by being on the field, he's gotten better."

Through two games, Izzo's ability to contribute to the team in a significant role has been rewarding.