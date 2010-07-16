Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

UNH-UMass football tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 20

Gillette Stadium, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) have announced that tickets for the first-ever college football game at Gillette Stadium will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

Jul 16, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. (July 15, 2010) - Gillette Stadium, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) have announced that tickets for the first-ever college football game at Gillette Stadium will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

The game is Saturday, October 23 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 at Ticketmaster.com. The ticket price includes parking. Fans will be able to select seats on their respective school's sideline. UMass will utilize the Patriots sideline and UNH will be on the "visiting team" sideline. A seating chart is available on the Ticketmaster event page. Tailgating will be permitted prior to the game with parking lots opening at 11:30 a.m. Groups sales for parties of 20 or more are available through Gillette Stadium by calling 1-877-438-7387.

The teams have played each other every year since 1952, with UMass holding a 43-26-3 advantage. UNH captured the 2008 game 52-21 while UMass won a thriller last season 23-17. The annual rivalry almost always has a direct bearing on the Colonial Athletic Association championship chase as UMass and UNH have captured or shared the conference title each of the last four years.

UMass has advanced to the NCAA championship tournament three times since 2003 (2003, 2006 and 2007), while UNH has earned the right to play in the NCAA championship tournament each of the past six seasons (2004-2009).

In addition to serving as the home of New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium has hosted a variety of sporting events since opening in 2002, including the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and high school football Super Bowls.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

How do the issues on offense this season and against the run vs. the Jets set up a major offseason for the Patriots?
news

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

With the final results of the 2023 season in, the Patriots are projected to hold the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft in Detroit.
After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft First Round Tentative Order Announced

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

David Andrews 1/8: "I love playing here"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/8: "There's a lot of things I learned and lot of things I will focus on in the offseason"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/8: "We have a lot of pride in our defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
