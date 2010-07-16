UNH-UMass football tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 20

Foxborough, Mass. (July 15, 2010) - Gillette Stadium, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) have announced that tickets for the first-ever college football game at Gillette Stadium will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

The game is Saturday, October 23 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 at Ticketmaster.com. The ticket price includes parking. Fans will be able to select seats on their respective school's sideline. UMass will utilize the Patriots sideline and UNH will be on the "visiting team" sideline. A seating chart is available on the Ticketmaster event page. Tailgating will be permitted prior to the game with parking lots opening at 11:30 a.m. Groups sales for parties of 20 or more are available through Gillette Stadium by calling 1-877-438-7387.

The teams have played each other every year since 1952, with UMass holding a 43-26-3 advantage. UNH captured the 2008 game 52-21 while UMass won a thriller last season 23-17. The annual rivalry almost always has a direct bearing on the Colonial Athletic Association championship chase as UMass and UNH have captured or shared the conference title each of the last four years.

UMass has advanced to the NCAA championship tournament three times since 2003 (2003, 2006 and 2007), while UNH has earned the right to play in the NCAA championship tournament each of the past six seasons (2004-2009).