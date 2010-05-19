UNH vs. UMass to be first college football game at Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass. (May 19, 2010) - Gillette Stadium, the University of New Hampshire and the University of Massachusetts announced today that they have reached an agreement for the 2010 and 2011 football games between the two schools to be played at the home of the New England Patriots.

"We are extremely excited to bring college football to Gillette Stadium," said Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to creating a tremendous atmosphere for these two great New England rivals, their students, alumni and fans. We have celebrated many memorable moments at Gillette Stadium and hope that the memory of playing in the inaugural college football game at Gillette Stadium will last a lifetime for all of the game's participants."

The 2010 Colonial Athletic Association match-up between the Wildcats and Minutemen will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. with New Hampshire as the home team. The 2011 contest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 with Massachusetts as the home team.

"Gillette Stadium is obviously a fabulous venue and will allow our alumni and fans throughout New England to gather to watch one of the great football rivalries," said Marty Scarano, New Hampshire director of athletics.

"Our entire staff looks forward to creating numerous events around the football game that will generate a wonderful student, alumni and fan experience," said John McCutcheon, Massachusetts director of athletics.

Tickets for the 2010 game will initially be made available to all UNH, UMass and New England Patriots season ticket holders. Tickets to the general public will go on sale later this spring through Ticketmaster by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Group sales will be available through Gillette Stadium by phone at 508-549-0178.