Update: Bill Belichick doesn't hate Tim Tebow

Bill Belichick clears up his feelings on former Jets QB Tim Tebow with some pretty pointed comments.

Jun 06, 2013 at 04:57 AM
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Who knew that Bill Belichick's personal assessment of a player not even in the NFL at this point would be the topic of multiple offseason blog entries?

Not long ago Yahoo! Sports reported, citing an unnamed source, that Belichick "hates" Tim Tebow as a player and that there was no chance that the coach would bring the now-former Jets and Broncos quarterback to New England.

Today, ESPNBoston.com countered that report with comments from Belichick himself in regards to his feelings for Tebow and the potential of the coach signing the former Heisman Trophy winner.

ESPNBoston.com's blog entry is entitled "Belichick: I don't hate Tebow"

In the blog story Belichick says: "I wouldn't get into the probability of us pursuing any free agent. Every single player has strengths and weaknesses but regardless of that, for anyone to have represented that is the way I feel about Tim Tebow is completely untrue, baseless and irresponsible. It is unfortunate that something so inaccurate was reported."

There, I guess we got to the bottom of that!

Do you care either way if Belichick hates Tebow? Let us know with a comment below!

