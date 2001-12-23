Official website of the New England Patriots

Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Offense Through Three Training Camp Practices

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Report: Patriots to host RB Ezekiel Elliott

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

JuJu Smith-Schuster Flashes Potential on Day Two of Patriots Training Camp

Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

Patriots tight end Scotty Washington details internship with UFC

Uche Primed to Build on Breakout Season

Bill Belichick 7/27: "Trying to string these days together"

Day 1 Blogservations: Mac, offense look for 'fresh start'

Press Pass: First day of Training Camp

Kyle Dugger "Picks" Up Where He Left Off at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Starts Training Camp With 'Good Mojo' Heading Into the Season

Mac Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr. join Sheridan family's reunion at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending practice

Ja'Whaun Bentley Shares Message With Patriots Teammates on Veteran Report Day

NFL Notes: Plenty of questions as the Pats go camping

Update: Patriots in the postseason!

New England has clinched its first playoff berth in three seasons, thanks to a loss by Seattle Sunday afternoon.

Dec 23, 2001 at 01:48 PM

New England has clinched its first playoff berth in three seasons, thanks to a loss by Seattle Sunday afternoon.

The New York Giants rallied to defeat the Seahawks 27-24 and send the Patriots to the postseason for the first time since 1998. The Patriots 20-13 win over Miami Saturday put the team in sole possession of first place since 1999, when New England opened the season 4-0.

Heading into their bye week, New England has higher goals within reach. With a victory at Carolina in Week 17 couple with just one loss by the Jets in their final three games, the Patriots would be the AFC East champions. New England is currently the third seed in the AFC, but an Oakland loss either at Denver or at home against the Jets would open a shot at a first-round bye.

Even without a bye, the Patriots will most likely host a playoff game as long as they defeat Carolina in the finale. With a victory over the Panthers, the worst New England could do is be the top wild card team. If the Jets defeat Indianapolis Sunday night, New York would be the fourth seed, Miami would be the fifth seed and Baltimore the sixth and final playoff team.

The other three teams still technically alive are Seattle, Denver and Tennessee. All three teams are 7-7 and need help to get themselves into the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Latest News

Report: Patriots to host RB Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Offense Through Three Training Camp Practices

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick Interview from All Access

Scott Zolak sits down with head coach Bill Belichick about kicking off the 2023 Training Camp. With excitement surrounding players new and old, Coach Belichick tell us what to expect from these practices.

Patriots All Access: Inside 2023 Training Camp

Celebrate the return of football when Patriots All Access brings you inside the 2023 Training Camp. Get the latest news on the team, plus exclusive interviews with Head Coach Bill Belichick and Captain David Andrews.

David Andrews 1-on-1

Steve Burton sits down with captain David Andrews to discuss the excitement surrounding this year's Training Camp. Andrews speaks about his experience during the Luke Combs concert.

Matthew Judon 7/28: "Making sure I'm where I need to be"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 7/28: "We've got talent everywhere"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Marcus Jones 7/28: "A lot of competitive nature out there"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media after the third day of Training Camp on Friday, July 28, 2023.

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

