Versatile WR group could draw interest

"Mike Williams creates his own space. I mean, he's a big, physical dude," Mayock said. "I think he welcomes press coverage. He uses his physicality. He catches back shoulders. He's probably the best guy as a wide receiver position in this draft in the red zone because of his catching radius and physicality.

"I have Corey Davis as the No. 1 receiver, because I think he's a better athlete with good size. Better run after the catch than Mike Williams. He's not going to be able to work out because he's injured at the Combine. I think all three of them are in the conversation. They bring different things to the table."

Williams missed almost all of 2015 after suffering a neck injury in the opener but then returned and was part of a national championship with Clemson.

"I'm good. I'm healthy," he said before discussing his relationship with another Clemson product, Bills wideout Sammy Watkins. "I learned a lot about work ethic from him. I looked up to him a lot. I try to take something from all of the receivers I watch. I want to be the kind of receiver who can make plays all over the field."

Davis sustained an ankle injury while training for the Combine and won't participate this week. He caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and is bidding to join Randy Moss as the only MAC receivers drafted in the first round.

"A lot of scouts believe the level of competition I faced was nothing serious," Davis said. "I played against Michigan State my junior year and Northwestern and I feel like my tape is nothing to be ashamed of.

"It's always been a dream and a goal of mine to make it in the NFL but to be projected as a first-round pick is something I never imagined."

Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook (5-11, 175) is another talented receiver who has some versatility. He described himself as a competitor and said he wanted to make sure every team understood the level to which he would be willing to compete each and every day.

Alabama's ArDarius Stewart (6-0, 204) has an obvious Patriots connection thanks to his time with Belichick favorite Nick Saban. Stewart, who many prognosticators feels could go somewhere in the second or third round, is a versatile receiver who was asked to play all over the formation with the Crimson Tide, which is a trait that the Patriots love.

"I feel my speed and hands are my best attributes but I'll need to learn about NFL route-running because it's much different than in college," Stewart said. "I met with the Patriots here at the Combine but unfortunately I wasn't able to meet Coach Belichick. I know how close he and Coach Saban are so I look forward to meeting him soon."

USC's Juju Smith-Schuster (6-2, 220) has good size and speed and comes from a program that has sent some quality receivers to the NFL in recent years. When asked how he compared to former Trojans Robert Woods, Marqise Lee and Nelson Agholor he had a tough time answering.

Some scouts have likened his game to Brandon Marshall and Anquan Bolden, and he explained why.

"I think my football IQ and my toughness stand out," Smith-Schuster said. "I started 38 games and was willing to put my body on the line. I'm very competitive and that's what I'm hoping to display this week."

Continuing with possibilities outside of the first round, Virginia Tech's Isaiah Ford (6-1, 190) has plenty of speed and versatility. And he kicked off his Combine week with a meeting with the Patriots.